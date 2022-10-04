Read full article on original website
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 5
Injuries and inconsistencies are starting to ramp up and impact your fantasy football roster, something that you should be looking to fix via other means. Addressing your roster’s shortcomings through your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is going to be a turning point for the future of your team, one that could put you on a course to make the championship game.
Fantasy Football: 5 Sleeper RB Plays To Watch In Week 5 Action
Navigating the running back position in Fantasy Football is always tough. There are so few locked and loaded, every-down running backs remaining in the league that you have to sift through matchups and find the most favorable of duos and sometimes trios of running backs. Heading into Week 5, we...
Sporting News
Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
NFL Analysis Network
Fantasy Football: 5 Boom-Or-Bust Wide Receiver Plays In Week 5
We are at the quarter point of the NFL season as we head into Week 5. This is an important time for Fantasy Football owners as it could be the last time for them to cash in on a player outperforming expectations but they are unsustainable. Or, acquire a player that is on the cusp of breaking out.
