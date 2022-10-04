ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Officials positively identified a man killed in a 2016 homicide thanks to DNA technology and a dismembered foot found in a bucket. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 29, 2016, at 7 a.m., a passerby called 911 after seeing a "badly decomposed body" on Highway 90. The autopsy reportedly determined the victim was approximately 5-foot-10, male, and at least 65 years old. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO