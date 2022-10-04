ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Dismembered foot found in bucket helps identify victim in Louisiana cold case

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Officials positively identified a man killed in a 2016 homicide thanks to DNA technology and a dismembered foot found in a bucket. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 29, 2016, at 7 a.m., a passerby called 911 after seeing a "badly decomposed body" on Highway 90. The autopsy reportedly determined the victim was approximately 5-foot-10, male, and at least 65 years old. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
WLOX

Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Officer-involved shooting at Gulfport Family Dollar

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road. The Sun Herald reported at lead one person was shot by a Gulfport police officer outside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. According to Police Chief Adam Cooper, the department received a call that several […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., Gulfport PD received reports of a car with multiple people inside waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee..
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Anderson
WLOX

Search on for Gulfport teen last seen two weeks ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy last seen on September 23. Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of Holly Circle wearing gray shorts, no shirt, and black shoes.
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Gautier police investigating shooting as potential homicide

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Gautier police are investigating a shooting which left a 30-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to a release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a residence on Whitewood Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting party advised they had found the victim, later identified as Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, injured by “unknown means” prior to contacting the police department.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Gulfport PD responding to officer involved shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. The incident took place around 3 p.m. Thursday near Pass Road and 8th Avenue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to...
GULFPORT, MS
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Demaret Drive#Wlox Tv
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community.  The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Woman charged with shooting former boyfriend

A Biloxi woman is in jail this morning, charged in the shooting of a former boyfriend on Tuesday night. 21-year-old Chesley Lashaye Rodolfich was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Harrison County jail with a 250 thousand dollar bond set by Judge Albert Fountain. Biloxi Police said they...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
GAUTIER, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sea Coast Echo

'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High

Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
BILOXI, MS
theadvocate.com

6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says

Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WLOX

Biloxi school district uses active shooter hoax as teaching moment

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a scary scene. First responders, law enforcement and school officials surrounding school grounds expecting the worst. “It’s very frightening,” said Biloxi School Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux. “I mean, we’ve got people who are shaken up right now because it was a real lockdown.”
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy