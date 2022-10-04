Read full article on original website
WLOX
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members and loved ones of Jaheim McMillan are praying the Gulfport High School freshman bounces back. He’s now on a ventilator in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama. “I’m not going to pull the plug on him,” said McMillan’s mother,...
Dismembered foot found in bucket helps identify victim in Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Officials positively identified a man killed in a 2016 homicide thanks to DNA technology and a dismembered foot found in a bucket. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 29, 2016, at 7 a.m., a passerby called 911 after seeing a "badly decomposed body" on Highway 90. The autopsy reportedly determined the victim was approximately 5-foot-10, male, and at least 65 years old. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
WLOX
Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Hugh Keeton is live at 'Pass In The Night' where the party is only beginning. Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities across Mississippi on Friday received...
15-year-old injured in shooting involving Mississippi officer after police respond to reports of people waving guns at driver on highway
WLOX-TV – Biloxi reports that Gulfport police responded to 911 calls from several witnesses at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 8th Avenue and Pass Road in Gulfport. When a police officer stopped a vehicle at a Family Dollar in the area, the occupants of the car reportedly fled on foot.
WLOX
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
Officer-involved shooting at Gulfport Family Dollar
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road. The Sun Herald reported at lead one person was shot by a Gulfport police officer outside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. According to Police Chief Adam Cooper, the department received a call that several […]
WLOX
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after DNA samples linked him to a foot found in Biloxi years later. In July 2016, deputies found a badly decomposed body off of Hwy. 90 near Hwy....
WLOX
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., Gulfport PD received reports of a car with multiple people inside waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee..
WLOX
Search on for Gulfport teen last seen two weeks ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy last seen on September 23. Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of Holly Circle wearing gray shorts, no shirt, and black shoes.
Mississippi Press
Gautier police investigating shooting as potential homicide
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Gautier police are investigating a shooting which left a 30-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to a release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a residence on Whitewood Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting party advised they had found the victim, later identified as Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, injured by “unknown means” prior to contacting the police department.
WLOX
Gulfport PD responding to officer involved shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. The incident took place around 3 p.m. Thursday near Pass Road and 8th Avenue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to...
WDSU
Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case
BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
wxxv25.com
Woman charged with shooting former boyfriend
A Biloxi woman is in jail this morning, charged in the shooting of a former boyfriend on Tuesday night. 21-year-old Chesley Lashaye Rodolfich was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Harrison County jail with a 250 thousand dollar bond set by Judge Albert Fountain. Biloxi Police said they...
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
WLOX
Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Sea Coast Echo
'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High
Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
theadvocate.com
6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says
Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
WLOX
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily...
WLOX
Biloxi school district uses active shooter hoax as teaching moment
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a scary scene. First responders, law enforcement and school officials surrounding school grounds expecting the worst. “It’s very frightening,” said Biloxi School Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux. “I mean, we’ve got people who are shaken up right now because it was a real lockdown.”
