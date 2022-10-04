Police are looking for an 81-year-old man in Cumberland County who they say may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury. Kenneth Krone was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township, state police said. He could be driving a blue 2008 Sebring Chrysler convertible with the PA Registration PZ 70G7.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO