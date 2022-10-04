Read full article on original website
Pa. man charged in fatal crash was supposed to have license suspended from prior DUI
A man who police say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal Lancaster County crash last month was supposed to have his license suspended because of a prior DUI, but the proper paperwork was never filed, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Lancaster County...
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
Missing Cumberland County man found safe: state police
An 81-year-old man reported missing from Cumberland County has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Friday morning that Kenneth Krone was found safe in Maryland. No additional details were provided. Krone was last seen Thursday on the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township....
Cumberland County man reported missing, may be at special risk of harm: police
Police are looking for an 81-year-old man in Cumberland County who they say may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury. Kenneth Krone was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township, state police said. He could be driving a blue 2008 Sebring Chrysler convertible with the PA Registration PZ 70G7.
Missing 1-year-old Lancaster boy found: police
Update 4 p.m.: Smith was located and is safe, state police said Friday afternoon. A missing Lancaster County boy believed to be traveling with a 27-year-old man could be in danger, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Woman, teen son and 11 other minors charged in connection with central Pa. fight: police
A Chambersburg woman and her son are the only adults among 13 people charged with riot following a large fight blocks away from multiple schools. Chambersburg police said they have arrested 41-year-old Hollie Rae Bigler and her son, 18-year-old Christian Bigler, on one count each of felony riot and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
2 men wanted in connection to Harrisburg warehouse shooting that injured 4
5:30 p.m. This story has been updated to include a second suspect that police announced Friday. Harrisburg police have filed charges against two men they say were involved in a shooting last month outside a pop-up warehouse party that drew dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania.
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
A tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment smashes into dentist office in Pa.
A truck hauling heavy equipment crashed into a dentist’s office in Ridley Twp., Delaware County on Friday afternoon, according to reports. According to 6ABC Action News, Chopper 6 was on the scene where the tractor-trailer was inside the building. There were two other damaged vehicles nearby on the scene.
abc27.com
Motorcycle driver died in Perry County crash
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered...
abc27.com
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
Part of I-83 closed after York County crash
Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
abc27.com
Man arrested for criminal homicide after fatal Harrisburg teen shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lemar Lester, 19, was arrested by Harrisburg Bureau Police on Thursday, Oct. 6, in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Harrisburg on Sept. 27. The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street. The victim was...
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Harrisburg boy: police
The 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting Kymire McKinney in Harrisburg last week was arrested on Thursday, according to police. A warrant was issued for Lemar Lester Jr. on Friday, just days after McKinney was found in the 1900 block of Boas Street with a gunshot wound to the head. Charging...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022
ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
Harrisburg woman died in crash that injured 3 others: coroner
A Harrisburg woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash that left three others injured on Tuesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Yahaira Montero died from multiple blunt force trauma in the crash, the coroner’s office announced Wednesday. Her death was ruled accidental.
I-83 reopens after crash in York County
A portion of Interstate 83 that was closed Friday morning after a crash reopened about an hour later, according to traffic maps. According to 511PA, the multi-vehicle crash scene on I-83 south between exits 24 to Emigsville and exit 22 toward North George Street has been cleared. The highway has...
local21news.com
Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
