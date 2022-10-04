Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Calls This Lakers Teammate The Most Skilled Player Of All Time
Free agent former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had a deep and wide-ranging conversation with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes for their Showtime series All The Smoke recently. View the original article to see embedded media. Howard would know. He has played with several of the best players...
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Has Yet To Earn High School Diploma
Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is so young he's yet to earn his high school diploma. Head coach Erik Spolestra touched on it a little after Thursday night's victory against the Brooklyn Nets. "To put it in perspective,” Spoelstra said. “He's still waiting to do his final exam to graduate...
LeBron James to Own Las Vegas? Lakers Star’s Message to Adam Silver
DALLAS - Oh, it was an "exhibition,'' alright. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers this week played a preseason game in Las Vegas - a 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns, not a surprise given the state of the Lakers - and following LeBron putting on a show ... He put...
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trade For Two 2022 Picks, Rights To Jon Teske
Your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo-based NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, are making moves. The team announced in a press release that it has sent out the returning player rights to small forward Jemerrio Jones, plus its 2022 third-round G League draft selection (via the Salt Lake City Stars) to the Orlando Magic's NBAGL club, the Lakeland Magic. In exchange, Lakeland is sending South Bay the returning player rights to 7'1" center Jon Teske, as well as its 2022 first- and second-round G League draft picks.
Lakers News: How Long Will Crypto.com Be Able To Sponsor Crypto.com Arena?
Are the Lakers' new arena sponsors Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, already in trouble?. Less than a year after Crypto.com shelled out an estimated $700 million for the naming rights to the home venue for the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings in downtown Los Angeles, it appears that the company is facing a tenuous long-term future.
Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?
On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
Bullish Return: David Grubb Talks With Chris Conner About The Pelicans’ Preseason Opener
After what felt like the longest offseason in team history, the New Orleans Pelicans (and Zion Williamson) were back on the court Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Chris Conner of Boot Krewe Media joins me as we discuss our expectations for the preseason and what were the real takeaways for the Pels as they prepare for the Pistons on Friday.
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
View the original article to see embedded media. It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season. The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the...
