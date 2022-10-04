ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Sports
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Tribune-Review

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Hurley's Week 5 NFL Picks: Harbaugh lost in analytics weeds

BOSTON -- Analytics conversations can be tough. For a lot of reasons.There are people who believe that anyone who doesn't robotically follow a computer calculation to make football decisions is an idiot. Those people? They're rough. They live in their own reality.Then there are people who believe the word "analytics" is in and of itself a dirty word, and that anything involving percentages and historical data is hooey. Baloney. BALDERDASH! They are, likewise, rough.So when John Harbaugh makes an objectively bad decision in a football game and then throws the A-word around in his postgame press conference, the conversation and analysis...
NFL
Chris Hewitt
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he loves playing the Ravens. He put up monster numbers against them last season and will get a chance to shine again in a Week 5 prime-time matchup. But Burrow likes to face the Ravens for a different reason. "I love playing the Ravens because...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Jets Shouldn't Take Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Lightly

With Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol after a scary head injury, the Dolphins will turn to veteran Teddy Bridgewater against the Jets this week. Bridgewater is a familiar face for Gang Green. Not only did the veteran spend some time within the organization in 2018, before he was traded...
NFL
#Bengals#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

After being swept last season, Ravens face Bengals again

If there was a single moment when the Cincinnati Bengals announced their arrival as contenders last year, it may have been in Week 7 at Baltimore, when Ja'Marr Chase caught a short pass in front of Marlon Humphrey, spun past Chuck Clark and was gone for an 82-yard touchdown. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH

