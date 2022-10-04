ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 5 best bets: Three games with intriguing early lines and odds

By Adam Burke
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRNys_0iLdMhy400

Betting early lines in the NFL has been a bit of a challenge this season. It seems as if every skill player on offense and defense has been designated as “questionable” on the injury report every week. It becomes a guessing game to see who will play and who won’t. But, you have to weigh the risk-reward of getting a good number with some positive equity or waiting it out and possibly missing the boat.

What oftentimes separates sharp bettors who win from bettors who hope to break even is getting to news faster or simply getting a better line. A lot of people are generally pessimistic and won’t want to lock in on a bet early in the week because of fear that some players who are injured won’t play or that somebody will get hurt in practice. While you don’t want to necessarily go all-in on Monday or Tuesday, you also don’t want to let a good number slide.

Here are a few early lines to consider for Week 5:

Denver Broncos (-3, 43) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Thursday Night Football, as you might expect, gives us the best early lines to study. The Broncos are not off to the start that everybody expected with Russell Wilson and all of his weapons at the skill positions, but there are a lot of reasons for optimism. Denver averaged 6.2 yards per play against the Raiders last week, but went just three for 11 on third down and had the game’s lone turnover, which just so happened to be returned for a touchdown.

The Broncos went into the game against the Raiders outgaining opponents by 0.5 yards per play and then outgained the Raiders 6.2 to 5.2 in the same category. This remains a really good defense and the offense should jell at some point soon. I realize the potential pitfalls of taking a rookie head coach in Nathaniel Hackett on a short week, but the Colts stink.

Indianapolis has not been able to get Jonathan Taylor going and he was injured on his fumble late in the game against the Titans. The Colts came into Week 4 last in points per drive with 1.14 and go up against a Broncos defense that had been really stout before surrendering some scores to the Raiders. As far as the Colts defense goes, Shaq Leonard suffered a concussion against Tennessee and is an extreme long shot to be cleared on a short week.

Denver hasn’t had great red-zone results, but this team should at least be 3-1 and gets an opponent in the altitude on short rest.

Pick: Broncos -3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-14, 47)

The Steelers did not look good in their loss to the Jets this past weekend. We got to see the debut of Kenny Pickett and it did not go well, as he accounted for three of Pittsburgh’s four interceptions. Mitch Trubisky was just seven for 13 for 84 yards in the first half before getting benched. At least Najee Harris got going to a degree, but nobody respects the passing game of the Steelers.

Now Mike Tomlin has a quarterback controversy on his hands going into this week with long odds against the Bills. Buffalo is in an awful spot, though. Just after coming from behind to beat the Ravens, the Bills play this game against the Steelers and then visit the Chiefs with some revenge on the brain from last year’s playoff loss.

Situational spots aren’t sole justifications for plays, but there are some elements to this one that will likely affect the game. First, Josh Allen is unlikely to be the Josh Allen we saw against the Ravens. He had 11 carries for 70 yards and really carried the team. I’d be shocked if we see him running around against Pittsburgh risking injury. Second, if the Bills get a lead, they’re very likely to ease off the gas and start looking ahead to the Kansas City game. It will be all about staying healthy at that point. Finally, guys who are banged up have a higher chance of sitting here.

Whoever starts for the Steelers is not going to strike fear into the hearts of the Bills, and Buffalo is unlikely to bring the same offensive intensity or kill-shot mentality into this one. I think that’s good for an under.

Pick: Under 47

Chargers (-3, 48.5) at Cleveland Browns

Admittedly, I liked the over between the Browns and Falcons last week and it didn’t get there. However, the fact that it didn’t get to that number seems to have kept this week's total down a little bit. The box score alone would make it seem that the game did go over. The teams combined for 736 yards and 5.8 yards per play. Cleveland actually surrendered 6.1 yards per play to the Falcons. The teams were successful on only 50% of their red-zone trips and the Browns had a turnover on downs inside the five. They also settled for a short field goal.

Justin Herbert looked like himself against the Texans , passing for 340 yards on 27 completions. We should see Keenan Allen back this week for the Chargers and that will definitely help the scoring output in this one. The Browns' pass defense caught a break against Marcus Mariota, but we’ve seen them have major communication issues and blown coverages already this season. Who better to take advantage of those than Herbert and a guy such as Mike Williams?

As long as the weather cooperates, and the early forecast says it will, we should see points here. We may not see a 47-42 final like we did last season, but I think this game gets into the 50s.

Pick: Over 48½

For more sports betting content, check out www.VSiN.com . Sign up to be a subscriber at VSiN.com/subscribe .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Marcus Mariota
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#Chargers#Broncos#Nfl Week 5
The Spun

Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Analysis Network

Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
440K+
Followers
71K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy