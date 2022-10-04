ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakeman: 200 gun permit applications submitted since new gun law took effect

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Nassau County law enforcement says there have been 200 new gun permit applications since the state’s new gun law took effect this summer.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says he believes the new restrictions on concealed carry permits will turn law-abiding citizens into criminals.

Blakeman says he disagrees with portions of the law that prohibit gun owners from carrying into places of worship or on public transportation.

During a press conference this morning, Blakeman went as far as saying the new law does nothing to protect the public from an active shooter situation.

Still, law enforcement officials say they are doing their best to enforce the new law.

“Although we think this law is arbitrary capricious and unconstitutional, we are going to do our best way to administer this law until there’s a file of adjudication with the litigation that’s ongoing as to whether or not this law is in fact constitutional,” says Blakeman.

So far this year, there have been 1,350 new gun permit applications in Nassau County, according to law enforcement.

Blakeman could not provide details about applicants such as gender, race or age.

News 12

News 12

