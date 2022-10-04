Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
travellemming.com
25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
Apola Greek Grill Opening Fifth Location with New Franchisee
Caroline Daniel hopes to open this new location in early 2023
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
2urbangirls.com
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
westsidetoday.com
Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
Hope and prayer: California churches mount campaign to defeat Prop. 1 abortion measure
FROM THE PULPIT of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
KCET
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
localemagazine.com
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
spectrumnews1.com
Everything you need to know about Metro's new K Line
LOS ANGELES — The long-awaited Metro K Line is opening to the public Friday, adding a seventh passenger rail line to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority system. When the switch is flipped, the line will connect the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and El Segundo with rail service for the first time since the 1950s. Here’s everything you need to know about the new K Line.
laschoolreport.com
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA's Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
Average gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties see largest decreases since early August
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties recorded their largest decreases since Aug. 6 Friday, two days after rising to record highs.
Comments / 0