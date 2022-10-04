ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
yovenice.com

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake

LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace

When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List

Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Everything you need to know about Metro's new K Line

LOS ANGELES — The long-awaited Metro K Line is opening to the public Friday, adding a seventh passenger rail line to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority system. When the switch is flipped, the line will connect the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and El Segundo with rail service for the first time since the 1950s. Here’s everything you need to know about the new K Line.
INGLEWOOD, CA
laschoolreport.com

Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID

Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA

