ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weare, NH

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
97.5 WOKQ

If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in Portsmouth, NH, is on the Market

If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Weare, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Linus Business#Business Industry#Peacock
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb

Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
nhbr.com

As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history

It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
WMUR.com

Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
PLAINFIELD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy