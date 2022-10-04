Read full article on original website
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
’80s Slasher Michael Myers Models to Help Sell This New Hampshire Home for Sale
Some house listings go viral due to the price, while others go viral if a celebrity once lived there. One house in Weare, New Hampshire, is going viral for a completely different reason. Tommy Bolduc created a real estate listing for 73 Guys Lane in Weare, NH, that is getting...
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in Portsmouth, NH, is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
Dover, NH, Café Keeps Good Vibes, Incredible Food, & Roots Name
The post on Facebook was heartbreaking. Kaley Rae Fellows posted on her business page that she was looking for a new owner to take over her plant-based café. You could feel the anguish in her writing. She didn't want to sell the café, and didn't make the decision hastily, but it was time.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
Peek Inside Stroll, Portsmouth NH’s Adorable Café With a Unique Twist
I'm not going to lie, I was pretty bummed to find out that Dos Amigos in downtown Portsmouth was closing its doors amidst the pandemic. Steven and I would trot over there for lunch all the time. But I was happy to learn that something awesome went in its place: a very cool café called "Stroll":
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
Enjoy an Enchanting Experience in This Hauntingly Mystical Airbnb in Salem, MA
A trip to Salem, Massachusetts, any day of the year is a mystical and magical experience, but especially so in the fall. Characters stroll through the streets, shops boast unique experiences, and museums teach you the history of the Salem Witch Trials. If you're looking to ring in the start...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
nhbr.com
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
29 more cats evacuated from Hurricane Ian looking for adoption in Mass.
Dozens of cats have arrived in Massachusetts from Florida and ready for adoption after being rescued from Hurricane Ian by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem. Last week, 42 cats were brought from Florida. And on Wednesday, both...
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
WMUR.com
Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
