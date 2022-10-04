ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
KRCB 104.9

Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire

Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa.    As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire.    They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it.    A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
KRON4 News

Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park

Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County's Max Thieriot brings real life wildfire experience to 'Fire Country'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Max Thieriot doesn't have to stretch too far in his role on CBS' 'Fire Country' -- he grew up Northern California wildfire country.In the aftermath of the deadly and devastating Tubbs Fire, Thieriot's family winery held a fundraiser for the victims.  "It felt timely," Thieriot, who is also the executive producer, told KPIX. "What we've been going through in this state -- it's no longer fire season. It's kind of become year round."Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California...
KRON4 News

2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
sonomamag.com

Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift

For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake strikes Peninsula

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck northern San Mateo County late Friday afternoon. The quake struck at approximately 4:27 p.m. It was centered about three miles north of Pacifica and about three and a half miles south-southwest of Daly City. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
Daily Californian

Champion's Curry location opening on Channing Way

For those who love comfort food, a new restaurant on the south side of campus might catch your eye: Champion’s Curry is opening its first Berkeley location at 2510 Channing Way in mid to late October. Champion’s Curry has more than 30 locations in Japan, according to its website....
CBS San Francisco

Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday.  The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
