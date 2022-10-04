Read full article on original website
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Bonnie Raitt tops off a strange day in NapaClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire
Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa. As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire. They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it. A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
KCRA.com
Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival celebrates more than fish and boats
RIO VISTA, Calif. — Moments before sunrise, as it has for seven decades before, fishermen set out on the water for the Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival. But, even if you aren't into fishing, this three-day festival is about far more than trying to make the catch of the day.
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
2 injured after wine truck flips over on Napa County highway
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A large amount of wine was spilled on CA-121 in Napa Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire. One of the vehicles involved in the collision was found on its side in a vineyard, leaking wine into a ditch. Fish and Wildlife and Napa […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park
Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
casarevista.com
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
Sonoma County's Max Thieriot brings real life wildfire experience to 'Fire Country'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Max Thieriot doesn't have to stretch too far in his role on CBS' 'Fire Country' -- he grew up Northern California wildfire country.In the aftermath of the deadly and devastating Tubbs Fire, Thieriot's family winery held a fundraiser for the victims. "It felt timely," Thieriot, who is also the executive producer, told KPIX. "What we've been going through in this state -- it's no longer fire season. It's kind of become year round."Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California...
2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
sonomamag.com
Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift
For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake strikes Peninsula
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck northern San Mateo County late Friday afternoon. The quake struck at approximately 4:27 p.m. It was centered about three miles north of Pacifica and about three and a half miles south-southwest of Daly City. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Just Opened In San Francisco — Featuring A $75 Tasting Menu
Dogue, which opened in San Francisco's Mission District, features food items like hand-cut filet mignon tartare and poached quail eggs. On September 25, a new luxury cafe named Dogue opened in San Francisco. But its bespoke food items are exclusively for dogs. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Dogue...
Daily Californian
Champion's Curry location opening on Channing Way
For those who love comfort food, a new restaurant on the south side of campus might catch your eye: Champion’s Curry is opening its first Berkeley location at 2510 Channing Way in mid to late October. Champion’s Curry has more than 30 locations in Japan, according to its website....
Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday. The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
