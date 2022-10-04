Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The fight against Alzheimer's continues this weekend in Kalamazoo. News Channel 3's Kirk Mason is expected to emcee the event at the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday at Bronson Park scheduled for 10 a.m. Shoes made for walkin': Portage to host annual Walk to...
Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest effort to help with the Kalamazoo's homeless crisis reached completion Friday. May 2021: Ampersee homeless encampment grows as former Knights Inn motel closes. The LIFT Foundation, a non-profit organization, and their fellow partners repurposed the Knights Inn Motel at 1211 South Westnedge into LodgeHouse.
Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Supply chain issues delay progress on new Kalamazoo County justice center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction continues for the new Kalamazoo County courthouse and criminal justice center, “ a legacy project” for the county. The building will cost taxpayers $94 million. The county asked voters to approve the bond before the pandemic hit. "It’s a building that will last...
Duncan Aviation holds groundbreaking for new $40 million expansion project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Duncan Aviation leaders broke ground Friday morning on a $40 million expansion project. The 100,000 square foot expansion is expected to include a hangar for employees to service the aircraft, and an office space, shop space and storage space to help work on them, Andy Richards, chief operations officer for Duncan Aviation's Michigan Operations, said.
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
Michigan 211 supports Florida in helping residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan 2-1-1 network began answering calls to assist Central Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded. The network has a standing mutual aid relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way and agreed...
Vicksburg Middle School closes Friday due to anonymous threat
VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday after being notified of a threat made in an eighth-grade survey. Re-enlisted: Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek. The survey company found a threat made anonymously in one of the survey responses and told the...
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire golf outing raises over $40,000 toward scholarship fund
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An inaugural golf outing in honor of late Kalamazoo Sgt. Ryan Proxmire raised over $40,000 toward a scholarship fund in his name, according to the Kalamazoo Fraternity of Police. A total of $40,593.61 was deposited to the Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund from the golf outing held...
Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race
PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
Portage first responders rescue parrot from tree
PORTAGE, Mich. — Local first responders came to the rescue of a bird who had flown from its coop. Unusual rescue: South Haven responders attempt raccoon rescue. The Portage Department of Public Safety were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Lakeview Park Tuesday night. The owner...
Integrated Services of Kalamazoo breaks ground on new behavioral health urgent care
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, also known as ISK, celebrated the beginning of construction on it's new 7,900 square-feet Behavioral Health Urgent Care facility Wednesday afternoon. Dozens attended the ceremony including county and city officials, leaders of area medical centers and hospitals, and law enforcement representatives. Kalamazoo...
Allegan County election inspectors prepare for November with 7-hour training
WAYLAND, Mich. — Election inspectors in Wayland gathered Thursday to train for the upcoming November election. "It's going to go about seven hours long today which is a much bigger commitment than I can even ask through the state. Pretty excited about it. Got some really good people who care deeply about making sure our elections run smoothly and fairly," Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said.
Kalamazoo employees to wear sensors, target toxic chemicals at treatment plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo employees will wear chemical sensor cartridges to target elevated levels of toxic gas at the wastewater plant, according to the city. Northside odor: Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility. The city hired an industrial hygienist to begin the investigation into high...
Football Fever: Scores for Week 7; Lawton wins Game of the Week
News Channel 3 Football Fever continues into week 7 - covering all things high school football. Below are the scores for Friday night football. Home teams are on the left. Teams bolded are the winners. Show us your team spirit: See your photos online or on TV by sending them...
Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
Vaping use up among teens
Vaping use among adolescents is on the rise once again. It's causing quite an issue for those at local middle and high schools who have to watch for these devices. More than 2 and a half million adolescents are using e-cigarettes. The CDC is estimating that those numbers are at...
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
