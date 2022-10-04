ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Rose

Social Media is Making it Hard to Focus

There was a challenge to see if anyone could drink a can of sparkling water without burping. There was a Lizzo song (“About Damn Time”) with a dance that everyone replicated over and over and over again. There is a couple that got famous for pranking each other, although the pranks were not that funny and barely believable. There was the Pink Slime and the bad mommy bloggers and Modern Warrior and the Corn Kid and dramatic breakups. Tik Tok took the internet by storm, and it quickly became the fastest growing social media app.
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Engadget

Facebook is letting users choose which posts they want to see more of

With profits shrinking of late, Facebook has been shutting down unpopular apps and focusing on its core services. To that end, it's updating the primary Facebook Feed to let users see fewer or more posts from friends, groups and pages. That will in turn let it incorporate user feedback into Feed rankings, "making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive," it said in a blog post.
psychologytoday.com

The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
TODAY.com

A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really

An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
Digital Trends

Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins

If you frequently use your Facebook login to sign into new mobile apps you’ve installed, you may want to pay attention to Meta’s latest announcement. On Friday, Facebook’s parent company Meta published a blog post written by its Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich, and Ryan Victory, a Malware Discovery and Detection engineer at Meta. The post detailed Meta’s discovery of over 400 mobile apps “that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information.” Essentially, Meta found hundreds of mobile apps that were “designed to steal” the login information of Facebook users by having those users log in to these apps with their Facebook login information.
Tyla

The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’

Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
Someecards

Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
