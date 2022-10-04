Read full article on original website
Related
Social Media is Making it Hard to Focus
There was a challenge to see if anyone could drink a can of sparkling water without burping. There was a Lizzo song (“About Damn Time”) with a dance that everyone replicated over and over and over again. There is a couple that got famous for pranking each other, although the pranks were not that funny and barely believable. There was the Pink Slime and the bad mommy bloggers and Modern Warrior and the Corn Kid and dramatic breakups. Tik Tok took the internet by storm, and it quickly became the fastest growing social media app.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
'Stay-At-Home Mom' Slammed for Forgetting to Feed Boyfriend's Daughter
"She's doing the staying at home part great. But mom? Not so much," one commenter wrote.
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Told She 'Isn't a Good Person' After 60lb Weight Loss Slammed
A 2018 study in the peer-reviewed journal Obesity Science & Practice found a "significant association between mental health changes and weight loss observed."
Childless Woman's 'Awkward' Comeback to Sister-in-Law With 3 Kids Applauded
"What she said was inhumanely callous. I'm so sorry," commented a Redditor.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Engadget
Facebook is letting users choose which posts they want to see more of
With profits shrinking of late, Facebook has been shutting down unpopular apps and focusing on its core services. To that end, it's updating the primary Facebook Feed to let users see fewer or more posts from friends, groups and pages. That will in turn let it incorporate user feedback into Feed rankings, "making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive," it said in a blog post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
intheknow.com
Bride’s mom ‘ruins’ wedding dress reveal: ‘Still not over this’
A bride called out her mom for ruining her wedding dress reveal in a funny viral video. Artist and TikToker @phaedrap planned a wedding dress reveal with her bridesmaids. But when the big moment came she was completely usurped by her very own mother. It was quite the scandal!. @phaedrap.
TODAY.com
A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really
An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
KIDS・
Digital Trends
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
If you frequently use your Facebook login to sign into new mobile apps you’ve installed, you may want to pay attention to Meta’s latest announcement. On Friday, Facebook’s parent company Meta published a blog post written by its Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich, and Ryan Victory, a Malware Discovery and Detection engineer at Meta. The post detailed Meta’s discovery of over 400 mobile apps “that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information.” Essentially, Meta found hundreds of mobile apps that were “designed to steal” the login information of Facebook users by having those users log in to these apps with their Facebook login information.
Fury as Mom-in-Law Asks Parents To Hand Back Present She Made Grandson
National Etiquette Expert Diane Gottsman told Newsweek the bottom line is "a gift should be given with no strings attached."
The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’
Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
Teen Reminding Stepmom She's Not Her Dead Daughter Cheered: 'Very Creepy'
"Megan is being inappropriate and needs therapy. You shouldn't have to deal with that," one user said.
intheknow.com
Footage of babies left sleeping all alone outside has TikTok freaking out: ‘This can’t be real’
A mom living in Copenhagen recently revealed the way Danish babies take naps, and TikTok parents around the world are stunned. TikToker @annieineventyrland gained over 15 million views and 72,000 comments after she uploaded her video, inspiring a wave of culture shock across the globe. @annieineventyrland. ♬ path of the...
Bridesmaid Recounting Bride's Bullying Shocks Internet: 'Long Game'
"She probably picked your wedding day to exact revenge on you," one commenter speculated.
Someecards
Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Digital Trends
TikTok pivots to photos while its competitors are still chasing its viral videos
TikTok’s competitors have been all over the news recently for essentially copying the short-form video sharing app’s most successful moves. But while everyone else is pivoting to video, TikTok is now taking swings in the other direction: photos. On Thursday, TikTok announced a slew of new editing and...
Comments / 1