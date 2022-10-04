Read full article on original website
No. 14 Dawgs to Compete At Auburn Sunday Afternoon
AUBURN, Ala. – The Mississippi State soccer program prepares for its third and final battle against a Tigers opponent when it travels to its neighboring state for a matchup with Auburn (5-3-5, 1-3-1 SEC) on Sunday, Oct. 9. The contest will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+.
Live Drive: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State looks for a third win in a row as the No. 23 Bulldogs host No. 25 Arkansas in an 11 a.m. game at Davis Wade Stadium. The game is set to be televised by SEC Network. However, you can also keep it right here for the latest updates from Starkville including highlights, exclusive photos and commentary. Updates are posted in reverse chronological order, so the newest updates can be found first. Refresh your page for the very latest.
State A Favorite Stop For SEC Nation Crew
STARKVILLE – Tim Tebow can't hide his excitement. The former Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner – now a part of the SEC Nation team that'll broadcast live from The Junction on Saturday before No. 23 Mississippi State hosts Arkansas – is thrilled to be back on the campus of MSU. And he insists, he's not alone in that opinion.
Bulldogs Defeat Texas A&M In Straight Sets
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Mississippi State volleyball team collected its eighth sweep of the season as the Bulldogs defeated Texas A&M 3-0 (31-29, 25-18, 25-22) on Friday night inside Reed Arena. "It was a really awesome, gritty win for us on the road tonight against a really good...
