North Charleston, SC

Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons

Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Folly Beach taking public comment on proposed parking plans

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach-goers may be seeing new parking changes, but the city is trying to clear up some misconceptions about the proposed plan. According to the plan, the free parking between West 3rd Street and East 10th Street is proposed to be paid, totaling 131 spaces.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County Gov. in-house job fair county positions Thursday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Government is hosting an in-house job fair for open county positions today, October 6th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will occur at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge building at 1310 S. Live Oak Drive. Interested persons seeking a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Lowcountry Food Bank receiving over 44,500 pounds of food

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the nation, donating more than 44,500 pounds of food to Lowcountry Food Bank. Through this partnership, the companies donated 39,640 pounds of protein and 5,000 pounds of bread, equal...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
BEAUFORT, SC

