abcnews4.com
John Island playground awarded deep cleaning
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston county won the statewide recycling drive and has been awarded a deep cleaning at a public playground on John's Island. The cleaning is Friday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
abcnews4.com
SC-based yacht manufacturer expanding into Dorchester County, creating 149 new jobs
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A South Carolina-based yacht manufacturing company is expanding its operations into Dorchester County with a $12 million investment expected to bring 149 new jobs to the area. Phenom Yachts, LLC's operations are expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023 at 113 Sportsman Way in...
abcnews4.com
Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
abcnews4.com
Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons
Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach taking public comment on proposed parking plans
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach-goers may be seeing new parking changes, but the city is trying to clear up some misconceptions about the proposed plan. According to the plan, the free parking between West 3rd Street and East 10th Street is proposed to be paid, totaling 131 spaces.
abcnews4.com
"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Gov. in-house job fair county positions Thursday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Government is hosting an in-house job fair for open county positions today, October 6th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will occur at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge building at 1310 S. Live Oak Drive. Interested persons seeking a...
abcnews4.com
Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
abcnews4.com
Celebration of African & Caribbean culture at MOJA Arts Festival Thursday
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, is having an event today on 900 King Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, family fun, and more.
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT
FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
abcnews4.com
Ambulances stay parked: Berkeley Co. EMS facing a nearly 50 percent paramedic shortage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Like many others, the Berkeley County EMS system has been dealing with staffing shortages. But new information shows exactly how these vacancies are affecting the department. “Here in Berkeley County, we need to hire about 24 paramedics and four EMT’s,” Chief of Berkeley County EMS...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. debris assessment states minor damage & no removal contracts needed
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government finished Hurricane Ian's damage and debris assessment, indicating minor storm damages. As a result, no debris removal contracts will be activated. Residents are advised to contact their trash service or at the county's vegetative convenience sites for debris removal. Dorchester County...
abcnews4.com
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
abcnews4.com
Time is running out to register to vote; more women have registered so far in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday was the deadline to register to vote in person. But, if you couldn't make it to your local election office, you still have other ways to register. You can register to vote online at scvotes.gov until Sunday, October 9. "Make sure your voter registration...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Food Bank receiving over 44,500 pounds of food
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the nation, donating more than 44,500 pounds of food to Lowcountry Food Bank. Through this partnership, the companies donated 39,640 pounds of protein and 5,000 pounds of bread, equal...
abcnews4.com
Missing 12-year-old with special needs found walking in Mount Pleasant neighborhood
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (11pm): Police say Colin was found walking around the neighborhood and was returned home safely. Mount Pleasant Police say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old Friday evening. Scott Colin Treadway is described as standing 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing...
abcnews4.com
Battery Creek student detained, charged with possessing firearm a day prior to lockdown
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they detained a student after responding to reports of a weapon on school property at Battery Creek High School. Deputies located the 14-year-old student who was said to have the weapon on school property. When deputies spoke...
abcnews4.com
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
abcnews4.com
Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
