ktoo.org
2 propositions still too close to call following preliminary results in Juneau election
The results of two ballot measures in Juneau’s Oct. 4 municipal election are too close to call as of Tuesday night. We don’t have all of the results yet, but we do know who will serve on the Juneau Assembly and the school board. The city released preliminary...
kinyradio.com
Preliminary results in for Ketchikan City and Borough Elections
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Voting in the 2022 Ketchikan City and Borough elections ended Tuesday night. At the Borough level, there was a turnout of 3,041 votes. For the position of Ketchikan Borough Mayor, incumbent Rodney Dial and Katie Jo Parrott were in the running. Dial received 1,632 votes and Parrott, 1,359.
ktoo.org
UAS will host language panel on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The University of Alaska Southeast is hosting a panel on language revitalization efforts for three Southeast Alaska Native languages, according to UAS Lingít professor X’unei Lance Twitchell. “One of the most Indigenous things is the language that was born on this land,”...
kinyradio.com
SEARHC opens new rehabilitation clinic on Crest Street
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium has announced the grand opening of its new, expanded Physical Rehabilitation Clinic, at the old Armory Log Cabin, located at 1720 Crest Street. According to a press release, the new SEARHC Physical Rehabilitation Clinic will feature expanded services across physical, occupational,...
kinyradio.com
SEAK Land Trust acquires coastal wetlands on North Douglas Island
The property is visible to travelers driving along Glacier Highway and remains an important part of that viewshed. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Alaska Land Trust has announced the recent acquisition and conservation of 14 acres of wetlands adjacent to the Mendenhall Wetlands State Game Refuge. The property is...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel in Chatham Strait
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 77-year-old male from a vessel in Chatham Strait Thursday. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient from the 59-foot fishing vessel, Predator, and safely transported him to a waiting emergency medical services personnel in Sitka to receive further medical attention.
kinyradio.com
Law Enforcement seize nearly 5,000 Grams of Fentanyl across Alaska over summer
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety and their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners have seized over 212 pounds of illegal narcotics as part of a focused enforcement initiative that occurred across the state this summer. Law enforcement seized approximately 2.45 million potentially fatal doses...
ktoo.org
Presbyterian Church tries to make amends for racist policies that closed a Lingít Church.
Guests: Joaqlin Estus, national correspondent for Indian Country today. The late Walter Soboleff has said very little about how he felt, when Presbyterian church officials closed down Memorial Presbyterian Church in Juneau. But those who knew the Lingít minister said he kept his anguish to himself, after his mostly Alaska Native congregation was told they’d after to worship somewhere else.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Man convicted by jury on drug and firearm charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man for possessing heroin, pure methamphetamine, and a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Anchorage Police Department officers responded...
kinyradio.com
Escaped Anchorage prison inmate sentenced to 50 years
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Gerald Tuckfield to serve 50 years for escape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping. Tuckfield pled guilty to escape in the second degree prior to his June 2022 jury trial on charges of robbery in the...
