kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
kjzz.com
Suspect wanted by FBI, multiple Utah agencies after armed bank robberies
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is wanted by the FBI and multiple Utah police agencies after armed bank robberies around the Wasatch Front. Officials have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who they described as being 5'11" to 6' with a thin build. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Semi-truck fire on I-80 extinguished quickly
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post from October 7, Park City Fire District reported a semi-truck fire on I-80 that started at 4 a.m. near mile marker 149 […]
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
kjzz.com
One hospitalized after fight escalates to shooting near Meadows Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a fight escalated to shots fired near Meadows Park. Officials said they heard gunfire near Meadows Community Park while responding to an unrelated call around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officers were dispatched to 500 North New Star Drive, where...
kjzz.com
Boy suffers broken bones, collapsed lung in Bountiful auto-pedestrian crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County boy is recovering at Primary Children's Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Wednesday. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at an intersection two blocks west of South Davis Junior High School. Bountiful City Police Chief Dave Edwards said...
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist sustains extremely critical injuries after Millcreek left-turn crash
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a crash in Millcreek Wednesday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. The crash happened in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East just after 7:30 a.m., and westbound lanes on 4500 South were closed for several hours during the investigation.
kjzz.com
Mother of Roy 5-year-old hit by pickup truck 'relieved' he's recovering
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A five-year-old Weber County boy is recovering in the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck. Bentley Roberts was hit around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 2675 West 4400 South in Roy, according to police. He was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday morning.
kjzz.com
Bountiful mother makes desperate plea after son run over by driver
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful mother is pleading with drivers to avoid all distractions while operating a motor vehicle. “Pay attention people, just pay attention,” Sara Munger said. “Stop looking at your dang phones when you’re driving. That’s not important. Paying attention to the road, paying attention to people that are at crosswalks, are what’s important.”
'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings
A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.
kslnewsradio.com
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.
MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
kjzz.com
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a van in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A 47-year-old man is dead after colliding with a van Tuesday morning. Officer Shad Lefevre with the Provo Police Department told KSL the motorcyclist was driving near 900 S. State Street when he hit a turning van at approximately 8:14 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead...
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
