Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
OCO Employees Celebrate 15 Years
FULTON – Celebrating 15 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 15 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.
Oswego County Non-Profits To Offer Free Narcan Training
OSWEGO – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22
14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum Reopens Doors Sunday
OSWEGO – The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum will reopen its doors in a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony this Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. The reopening will include 32 new exhibits. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and New York State Assemblyman William Barclay are among the dignitaries scheduled to attend.
Natalie Fitch
HANNIBAL, NY – Natalie Fitch, 97, of Hannibal, New York, and a former resident of Towpath Towers in Fulton, New York, died Saturday October 1, 2022 in Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mrs. Fitch was born in Lake Placid, New York, the daughter of the late Ovid and Lucy...
Mayor Michaels Statement On Micron’s Projected Positive Impact On Fulton
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has issued the following statement regarding the news of Micron coming to Central New York. “ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits. Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all.”
Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY
OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 25 – October 1
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Fulton has finalized its plan to repave Interstate Rt. 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
Faith J. (Fuller) Morin
FULTON – Faith J. (Fuller) Morin, age 97 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert H. Morin; parents, George and Elva Fuller; sister, Suzanne McGivney; and granddaughter, Morning Star McKay.
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
Oswego County Recognizes Manufacturing Day October 7
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature will mark Friday, Oct. 7 as Manufacturing Day in Oswego County. First recognized in 2012, the nationally recognized occasion highlights the value of manufacturing in robust local economies and aims to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. To mark the day, Oswego County P-TECH and CiTi BOCES will host a program to introduce area middle and high school students to modern manufacturing.
North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
Road2RecoveryCNY Hosts Free Family Recovery Program
OSWEGO – Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting their next free Family Recovery Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Elim Grace Church in Oswego. The program will offer information and support for those who love someone with an addiction. “Addiction not only traumatizes individuals, but...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Human Concerns, Inc. Accepting Registration For Thanksgiving Baskets
OSWEGO – Human Concerns, Inc. is now accepting registration for its annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway. Each family receives all the foodstuff to make a complete dinner, frozen turkey through pies. Registration will be daily from Monday, October 10 – Thursday, November 10 from noon to 2:45 p.m. at the...
