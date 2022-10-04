FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has issued the following statement regarding the news of Micron coming to Central New York. “ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits. Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all.”

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO