Oswego County, NY

Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
Oswego County Non-Profits To Offer Free Narcan Training

OSWEGO – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22

14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
Natalie Fitch

HANNIBAL, NY – Natalie Fitch, 97, of Hannibal, New York, and a former resident of Towpath Towers in Fulton, New York, died Saturday October 1, 2022 in Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mrs. Fitch was born in Lake Placid, New York, the daughter of the late Ovid and Lucy...
Mayor Michaels Statement On Micron’s Projected Positive Impact On Fulton

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has issued the following statement regarding the news of Micron coming to Central New York. “ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits. Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all.”
Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY

OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
Faith J. (Fuller) Morin

FULTON – Faith J. (Fuller) Morin, age 97 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert H. Morin; parents, George and Elva Fuller; sister, Suzanne McGivney; and granddaughter, Morning Star McKay.
Oswego County Recognizes Manufacturing Day October 7

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature will mark Friday, Oct. 7 as Manufacturing Day in Oswego County. First recognized in 2012, the nationally recognized occasion highlights the value of manufacturing in robust local economies and aims to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. To mark the day, Oswego County P-TECH and CiTi BOCES will host a program to introduce area middle and high school students to modern manufacturing.
North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
Road2RecoveryCNY Hosts Free Family Recovery Program

OSWEGO – Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting their next free Family Recovery Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Elim Grace Church in Oswego. The program will offer information and support for those who love someone with an addiction. “Addiction not only traumatizes individuals, but...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
