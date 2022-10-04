ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, NY

Oswego County Today

APW Students Treated To Concert Of Positive Messages

PARISH, NY – Concluding an exceptional first month of school, APW Elementary students were treated to a live musical concert from a well-loved school favorite. On Friday, Sept. 30, APW students were treated to a guest performance by Jared Campbell, an award-winning singer/songwriter. Originally from upstate New York, Campbell now tours nationally, focusing on positive, uplifting messages for his audiences.
PARISH, NY
Oswego County Today

OCSD Board Of Education Discusses Study Data

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of October 4, 2022, with all members present. With no speakers present to address the board, they moved to the agenda, approving a revision to the instructional school calendar. Moving to the superintendent’s report, OCSD...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Road2RecoveryCNY Hosts Free Family Recovery Program

OSWEGO – Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting their next free Family Recovery Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Elim Grace Church in Oswego. The program will offer information and support for those who love someone with an addiction. “Addiction not only traumatizes individuals, but...
OSWEGO, NY
City
Hannibal, NY
Oswego County Today

SSG Wilkins Visits CTE Public Safety & Justice Students

MEXICO, NY – U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Austin Wilkins recently discussed military career opportunities with our CTE Public Safety & Justice students. Wilkins is an E-6 staff sergeant, artilleryman, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University, and was previously a Section Chief at Fort Carson in Colorado. Wilkins joined...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses

FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
FULTON, NY
#Linus K12#Central School#Open House
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Recognizes Manufacturing Day October 7

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature will mark Friday, Oct. 7 as Manufacturing Day in Oswego County. First recognized in 2012, the nationally recognized occasion highlights the value of manufacturing in robust local economies and aims to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. To mark the day, Oswego County P-TECH and CiTi BOCES will host a program to introduce area middle and high school students to modern manufacturing.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Dr. Birchenough Joins Family Chiropractic Office In Fulton

FULTON – Dr. Kori Birchenough has joined the Family Chiropractic Office in Fulton, as announced by owner Dr. Brett Tallents. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Birchenough to our practice,” Tallents said. “She’s a native Fultonian and she brings a wealth of experience with her, having also practiced in Boston and Syracuse.”
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22

14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
FULTON, NY
NewsBreak
Education
Oswego County Today

Faith J. (Fuller) Morin

FULTON – Faith J. (Fuller) Morin, age 97 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert H. Morin; parents, George and Elva Fuller; sister, Suzanne McGivney; and granddaughter, Morning Star McKay.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Kira

OSWEGO – Kira LOVES pets and being affectionate, however if you aren’t near her, she prefers to be a cave cat, into a hiding spot to watch what is going on. When you ask for her to come out, she will come and be there for your attention!
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
