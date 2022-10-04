Read full article on original website
Fulton Junior High School Unites Home, School Through Family Reading Program
FULTON – Fulton Junior High students brought home their very own copy of the book “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds during the first week of October and began reading it with their families. During the following three months, students and families will read the book together at home...
APW Students Treated To Concert Of Positive Messages
PARISH, NY – Concluding an exceptional first month of school, APW Elementary students were treated to a live musical concert from a well-loved school favorite. On Friday, Sept. 30, APW students were treated to a guest performance by Jared Campbell, an award-winning singer/songwriter. Originally from upstate New York, Campbell now tours nationally, focusing on positive, uplifting messages for his audiences.
OCSD Board Of Education Discusses Study Data
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of October 4, 2022, with all members present. With no speakers present to address the board, they moved to the agenda, approving a revision to the instructional school calendar. Moving to the superintendent’s report, OCSD...
Road2RecoveryCNY Hosts Free Family Recovery Program
OSWEGO – Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting their next free Family Recovery Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Elim Grace Church in Oswego. The program will offer information and support for those who love someone with an addiction. “Addiction not only traumatizes individuals, but...
OCO Giving Thanks Celebration Returns November 4
OSWEGO – After the past two years there are plenty of things to be thankful for. One of which is the return of the fall’s most anticipated event, Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. OCO’s Giving Thanks is a food and beverage pairing event like no other...
OCO Employees Celebrate 15 Years
FULTON – Celebrating 15 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 15 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.
SSG Wilkins Visits CTE Public Safety & Justice Students
MEXICO, NY – U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Austin Wilkins recently discussed military career opportunities with our CTE Public Safety & Justice students. Wilkins is an E-6 staff sergeant, artilleryman, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University, and was previously a Section Chief at Fort Carson in Colorado. Wilkins joined...
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses
FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
Oswego County Recognizes Manufacturing Day October 7
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature will mark Friday, Oct. 7 as Manufacturing Day in Oswego County. First recognized in 2012, the nationally recognized occasion highlights the value of manufacturing in robust local economies and aims to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. To mark the day, Oswego County P-TECH and CiTi BOCES will host a program to introduce area middle and high school students to modern manufacturing.
Dr. Birchenough Joins Family Chiropractic Office In Fulton
FULTON – Dr. Kori Birchenough has joined the Family Chiropractic Office in Fulton, as announced by owner Dr. Brett Tallents. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Birchenough to our practice,” Tallents said. “She’s a native Fultonian and she brings a wealth of experience with her, having also practiced in Boston and Syracuse.”
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22
14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
Oswego City Schools To Celebrate International Walk To School Day Oct. 12
OSWEGO – Oswego schools Kingsford Park Elementary, Charles E. Riley Elementary and Trinity Catholic will join schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. This event is held in collaboration with the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and other organizations which...
Lake State Farm Agency Donates Family Fire Safety Materials To Fulton Fire Dept.
FULTON – Janet Lake, State Farm agent, recently donated a supply of children and family fire safety materials to the Fulton Fire Department, which they will use as part of their educational outreach in local schools and local events, like Fulton’s Fall Festival. Among the materials are brochures...
Oswego Health Welcomes Robert Beaumont, RN, BN, MSN, FNP-C To Center Of Cardiology
OSWEGO – Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Robert Beaumont, RN, BN, MSN, FNP-C joins Oswego Health providing care at the Center for Cardiology. Beaumont is now part of the 103 physicians and advanced practice providers employed by Oswego Health and the 270 providers on the Medical Staff representing multiple specialty services across the community.
Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum Reopens Doors Sunday
OSWEGO – The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum will reopen its doors in a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony this Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. The reopening will include 32 new exhibits. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and New York State Assemblyman William Barclay are among the dignitaries scheduled to attend.
Faith J. (Fuller) Morin
FULTON – Faith J. (Fuller) Morin, age 97 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert H. Morin; parents, George and Elva Fuller; sister, Suzanne McGivney; and granddaughter, Morning Star McKay.
$2 Million Grant Will Support SUNY Oswego Faculty Member’s Study Of Aging Brains
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego psychology faculty member Sien Hu will study the impacts of aging and related impairments on the human brain, thanks to a five-year grant of more than $2 million total from the National Institutes of Health. The study, “Aging hippocampus and cognitive control in health and...
Rev. Rick Sivers Returns As ‘Monk On The Run’
OSWEGO – Rev. Rick Sivers will return to his Oswego origins to present one performance only of his latest comedy, Monk on the Run, on Friday, October 14, at 7 p.m. at the Minetto United Methodist Church. Sivers returns as Brother Harmonious (the drunken monk) where it all started...
SUNY Oswego Student Documentary Explores Region’s Connection To The Underground Railroad
OSWEGO – Recent SUNY Oswego graduate Joey Considine and senior Sally Becker created a documentary titled “The Train Up North: The Underground Railroad in Oswego County” highlighting Oswego’s connection to the Underground Railroad. The documentary, part of a class assignment during the spring semester in the...
Pet Of The Week: Kira
OSWEGO – Kira LOVES pets and being affectionate, however if you aren’t near her, she prefers to be a cave cat, into a hiding spot to watch what is going on. When you ask for her to come out, she will come and be there for your attention!
