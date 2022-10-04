Read full article on original website
Around the Farm: Othmann bests McConnell-Barker in OHL showdown
Brennan Othmann and Bryce McConnell-Barker squared off in a NY Rangers prospect showdown last night in the OHL. Both prospects scored a goal, Othmann added an assist, as Flint topped BMB’s Soo 5-3. They were the only 2 NY Rangers prospects in action last night, as Leevi Aaltonen continues to miss time with an injury.
Around the Farm: Adam Edstrom ejected, suspension likely (again)
Adam Edstrom was ejected for a high hit yesterday, and another suspension is likely. Edstrom is a big kid at 6’7, but he needs to learn how to play within the rules. He’s still a decent skater for someone his size, and there’s hope his skating can propel him to a fourth line role in the NHL some day.
Rangers lines tonight close to expected regular season opener lineup
Per Mollie Walker, the Rangers lines tonight are close to the expected lineup for the regular season opener next Tuesday. This means most of the regulars are playing tonight, and Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the whole game. Naturally this is without Ryan Lindgren and Adam Fox. But noticeable...
Finding the ideal role for Jimmy Vesey
With a contract a foregone conclusion, the Rangers are now trying to find the ideal role for Jimmy Vesey once the games matter next week. He’s been bounced around the lines during camp and the preseason, most notably on the top line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Naturally that’s not anyone expected, and it may not play to Vesey’s strengths as he enters his 7th NHL season.
DFS Hockey: An early look at Friday’s San Jose/Nashville DraftKings showdown slate
Hockey season is almost upon us. The season kicks off on Friday and Saturday with Nashville and San Jose playing in Switzerland. There are two games on Tuesday, including the Rangers kicking things off. Those are just tastes until Wednesday when there are 6 games on the slate. That means we have 3 slates to look at over 4 days of action. Starting with the San Jose/Nashville DraftKings showdown slate, let’s look at potential options at captain and try to find some early value plays.
Gustav Rydahl sent down to AHL by Rangers
A bit of a surprise today, as the fourth line battle has one less player with Gustav Rydahl sent down to the AHL today. Rydahl was supposedly in the running for the 4C role with Ryan Carpenter, and it looks like Carpenter has won for now. Rydahl looked good early...
NY Rangers Preseason Game 5: Rangers vs. Bruins
The Rangers will dress most of their opening night lineup tonight against the Bruins, and we will get a good look at Jimmy Vesey on the top line as he continues his quest for a contract. The kid line remains together as well, and we get Vitali Kravtsov at his spot alongside Artemiy Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. The fourth line is an interesting competition, with only Barclay Goodrow seemingly set in his role.
How big of a hole is the Rangers top right wing spot?
The story of the preseason for the Rangers is the revolving door at the Rangers top right wing spot. It started with Sammy Blais, we had a Kaapo Kakko blip, then Barclay Goodrow, and now it seems Jimmy Vesey has settled into the role. Vesey has evolved into more of a defensive player, and while his offensive metrics aren’t great, they are greatly overshadowed by being with the Devils last year.
