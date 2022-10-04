Read full article on original website
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
NFL・
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30, Memorial Fund Set Up In Her Honor
Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by a family member on October 6, 2022. Lee was one of the winners of the 2015 season of Tough Enough alongside Josh Bredel. Following the show's conclusion, Lee made her in-ring debut for the company at an NXT live event on January 30, 2016. Later that year, Lee was released from the company.
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
Another AEW Star Appears to Be Turning Face, Faction Splitting Up? (Video)
It seems that another AEW star is going through the babyface transition. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal, but the events that took place after the match were far more interesting. Allin extended his hand to Lethal in an attempt to shake his...
Seth Rollins Says 70% Of His Eccentric Suits Are In The WWE Archives, Will Send More Over Time
Seth Rollins talks about his wacky, eccentric suits. Over the course of the last three years, Seth Rollins has gone from a wrestler's wrestler to a maniacal messiah, to an unhinged snazzy dresser that is also very good in the wrestling ring. Part of the appeal of his character currently is in seeing what he will wear when he comes to the ring. Speaking with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Seth Rollins spoke about his initial hesitation when it came to wearing the unique outfits and how he slowly came to embrace it all.
Sean Oliver Recalls Dixie Carter's YouShoot Interview, Says He Only Cut One Question
Sean Oliver remembers back on Dixie Carter's YouShoot interview. Shoot interviews have always been popular in the online wrestling community, but there have been few that have made quite the impact that Dixie Carter's 2010 interview did. During that interview, fans fired in plenty of rapid questions, many that included criticisms of the product that TNA Wrestling was putting out at the time.
Finn Balor Details The Biggest Change He's Noticed Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
Finn Balor is enjoying having Triple H at the helm of WWE creative. On July 25, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of once-released stars.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Ethan the Toy Hunter
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Sean Oliver: 'Kliq This' Has Been In The Works Since 2018, We Had A Few False Starts At First
Sean Oliver has revealed that 'Kliq This' has been in the works for a couple of years. The world of podcasting has exploded in recent years, as nearly every company or pop culture entity seems to have at least one podcast if not an entire network. This is especially true for the space of professional wrestling, where seemingly every retired wrestler, and even current performers, all have podcasts.
Ethan Page: Fans Don't Need To Know What Our Relationships Are Like Backstage, Watch The Damn Show
Ethan Page is getting candid about the recent backstage turmoil in All Elite Wrestling. Since the beginning of September, All Elite Wrestling has seemingly been chock-full of backstage drama, fights, and turmoil. As recently as October 5, the problems were still front and center in the company as Fightful Select reported that Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a physical altercation backstage.
Rosemary Says She Has Learned To Communicate With Black Taurus, Calls Him 'Unexpectedly Funny'
Rosemary is able to communicate with all members of Decay, even Black Taurus. Appearing on Bison Talks IMPACT, the former Knockouts Champion discussed a number of topics including her fellow Decay member Black Taurus. Specifically, Rosemary shared that she has learned to communicate with Taurus thanks to the help of Jessicka, also noting that he is quite funny and clever.
Matt Riddle: I Might Not Come Off As Professional But I Do Business, So Does Seth Rollins
Matt Riddle discusses his feud with Seth Rollins; he stated that while they might not like each other, they're professionals, so they do business. Rollins and Riddle have had real-life issues dating back to 2019, when the former's ex-wife body-shamed some of the women on WWE's roster. Riddle later stated that he apologized to Rollins at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The two stars have been feuding in recent months on WWE Raw, and they previously faced each other at Clash at the Castle, where Rollins scored the win. They're set to collide in the Fight Pit Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.
Saraya Gets Physical In A Wrestling Ring For The First Time Since 2017 On 10/5 AEW Dynamite
Saraya has gotten physical in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2017. After being in the promotion for only two weeks, Saraya threw punches at Britt Baker and delivered a super kick to Rebel following a six woman tag team match on Dynamite. The former Paige first debuted...
Tony Khan: Chris Jericho Is Having The Best Year Of His Career, He's One Of AEW's MVP Candidates
Over 30 years after Chris Jericho debuted, AEW president Tony Khan says he's having the best year of his career. Jericho has been one of AEW's top stars since the company launched, and he was its first world champion. Three years into AEW's existence, Jericho remains a featured player on TV, and he currently holds the ROH World Championship. Throughout the year, he has had memorable battles with names like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston.
