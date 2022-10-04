Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Richard was a kind and brilliant soul that paved the way in the career field of behavior analysis. He was very compassionate about helping people and he was unwavering in his ethics and morals concerning his career. Richard was very respected in his specialty, and although he worked with all ages, he enjoyed working with adults the most. In his free time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved traveling, going to concerts, and loved life. He liked to have fun and he had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO