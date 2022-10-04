Read full article on original website
Bobby Ray Snipes, Clinton
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School and then went into the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.
Rose Mary Martin Weaver, Knoxville
Rose Mary Marin Weaver 74 of Lenoir City went home to be with her Heavenly. Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial University. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she...
Sammy Joe Hummel, Oak Ridge
Sammy Joe Hummel, age 82 of Oak Ridge passed away on October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born February 12, 1940, in Sunbright to Pearl and Johnny Hummel. He is preceded in death by his father Johnny Eugene Hummel; mother Pearl Marie Kelly; stepfather Floyd Kelly; sisters Audrey Hummel, Stella Steigerwald, and Ollie Brock; brother Johnny Hummel, Jr.
Glen Marlow, Harriman
Mr. Glen Marlow, age 51 of Harriman, TN, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 26, 1971, in Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his parents: Hanna and Morris Marlow; brothers: Paul, Darrell, and Big Glen. He is survived by:. Daughters:...
Sandra Kay Suddath Smith, Harriman
Sandra Kay Suddath Smith age 74 of Harriman passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. Sandra worked at K-25, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Team Health for over 40 years. Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Elsie Suddath, brother Bobby Suddath and nephew Larry Suddath.
Richard Joseph Thomson, Clinton
Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Richard was a kind and brilliant soul that paved the way in the career field of behavior analysis. He was very compassionate about helping people and he was unwavering in his ethics and morals concerning his career. Richard was very respected in his specialty, and although he worked with all ages, he enjoyed working with adults the most. In his free time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved traveling, going to concerts, and loved life. He liked to have fun and he had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
ORNL Federal Credit Union builds on history of community support with Street Painting Festival donation
A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square. The contribution...
Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours
Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
