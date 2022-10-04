ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Rep. Stevens, husband to divorce after year of marriage

Rep. Haley Stevens is reportedly calling it quits with her husband, announcing the split just weeks after her first wedding anniversary. The Michigan Democrat said in a Wednesday statement to The Detroit News, “After careful thought and consideration, my husband Rob and I have decided to end our marriage.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Genders
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Share Business Profits with Husband

Should married couples share everything with one another, including wealth?. Marriage can come with a lot of complications and baggage, although that can be true for most relationships. But when a person makes wedding vows, they are committing to share their entire life with another person, which is no small promise.
pawesome.net

Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
PETS
People

'A Friend of the Family': How a Neighbor Groomed a Set of Parents and Abducted Their Daughter — Twice

Jan Broberg opens up about how a child predator seduced her parents and abused her under their nose For years, actress Jan Broberg kept the story of childhood sex abuse she endured at the hands of a family friend mostly private. But in 1989, a friend asked her to talk about the abuse at her book club. At first, Broberg, who is now 60 but was then 27, was reluctant. "I thought, 'Oh, I don't have anything to say. How can I? Why?" she tells PEOPLE. She ended up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'

A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy