Houston, TX

cw39.com

2 men found shot in car in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston. Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.
cw39.com

Man found shot in north Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly shooting happened on Thursday night at an apartment complex in northwest Houston. Police said they received a report of an armed man chasing another man with a rifle around 7 p.m. at the Oakwood Gardens condominiums, located on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive.
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed in Acres Homes

Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
Click2Houston.com

2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
KHOU

2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
cw39.com

Police release video, sketch of suspect in shooting death in Spring Branch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police has released surveillance video and a composite sketch of a man wanted for a deadly shooting in March. The composite sketch of the suspect is wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts. Police believe he shot and killed 40-year-old Graylon Rucker on...
RadarOnline

Houston Police Hunting For Three Men Suspected Of Stealing Gas-Powered Generators From Hardware Store

Houston police are reportedly still searching for a small group of men suspected of stealing generators from a local hardware store, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The three suspects, who have not yet been identified, were caught on security camera footage entering a hardware store in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Houston, Texas, on September 16. According to a video from REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, which has since been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the three men pose as customers and enter the hardware store as a pickup truck – later revealed to be driven by an accomplice to the men – backs...
pearland.com

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
