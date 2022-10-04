Read full article on original website
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
cw39.com
2 men found shot in car in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston. Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.
cw39.com
Man found shot in north Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly shooting happened on Thursday night at an apartment complex in northwest Houston. Police said they received a report of an armed man chasing another man with a rifle around 7 p.m. at the Oakwood Gardens condominiums, located on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive.
cw39.com
Man shot, killed by girlfriend co-worker in west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An altercation between two men at a woman’s apartment leads to a deadly shooting in west Houston. It happened Thursday night at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Overbrook Lane, east of South Dairy Ashford Road. Officers arrived at the scene just after...
Over 20 shell casings found after man and woman shot while sitting inside car on Houston's eastside
The woman was found with a wound to her back and possibly the back of her head, and the man was shot in his side, police said.
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed in Acres Homes
Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Click2Houston.com
2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
HPD investigating deadly shooting in northwest Houston
Officers say one man was chasing another man with a rifle, and now one of them is dead.Police didn't immediately say who the victim was.
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
HFD insists burned SE Houston apartment thoroughly searched despite body found 5 days after fire
A weekend fire forced residents to evacuate. At the time, HFD did not report injuries or deaths. Five days later, a body was found. Now, the assistant fire chief says stuff like this happens.
2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
cw39.com
Police release video, sketch of suspect in shooting death in Spring Branch
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police has released surveillance video and a composite sketch of a man wanted for a deadly shooting in March. The composite sketch of the suspect is wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts. Police believe he shot and killed 40-year-old Graylon Rucker on...
cw39.com
Gunman shoots 2 victims sitting in their car in east Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and man are recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after a gunman fired shots at their car. It happened shortly before midnight in east Houston. Police said the victims were in a parked car on Park Drive when shots were fired at them. The...
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of store clerk, questioning woman seen with him
HOUSTON — Houston police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk last month. They said 19-year-old Jaylon Boston is charged with capital murder and may face additional federal charges. He is currently in federal custody, according to HPD. Yogesh Sharma, 37, was gunned...
Recycling center burns in large fire sparked by explosion from car being taken apart near Hwy 288
HFD has been busy this week, responding to yet another large fire, and sadly, another one that is also at a family-owned business. Officials say it happened after a car was being cut up.
Houston Police Hunting For Three Men Suspected Of Stealing Gas-Powered Generators From Hardware Store
Houston police are reportedly still searching for a small group of men suspected of stealing generators from a local hardware store, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The three suspects, who have not yet been identified, were caught on security camera footage entering a hardware store in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Houston, Texas, on September 16. According to a video from REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, which has since been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the three men pose as customers and enter the hardware store as a pickup truck – later revealed to be driven by an accomplice to the men – backs...
pearland.com
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
cw39.com
Authorities looking for thief who stole wires from cell tower in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are asking for help to track down a man who broke into a cell tower last week. The man was caught on camera in the morning hours on Sept. 28 breaking into a cell tower facility in Spring.
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
