The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.

