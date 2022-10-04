Read full article on original website
Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on Kimmel: Watch
Phoenix were the musical guests on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band played the title track from the forthcoming album Alpha Zulu. Watch Phoenix’s performance below. Alpha Zulu is out November 4. In addition to “Alpha Zulu,” the band has released “Tonight,” a collaborative single with...
Watch Beyoncé’s New Visual Featuring “Summer Renaissance”
Two months off the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a clip featuring “Summer Renaissance.” The Mark Romanek–directed visual is described as a “brand campaign anthem film” for Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Watch below. Beyoncé initially “decided...
Fever Ray Returns With Video for New Song “What They Call Us”: Watch
Fever Ray is back with a new single. “What They Call Us” is the first non-remix single from Fever Ray since 2017’s Plunge and arrives with an accompanying music video. The video—written and directed by Martin Falck—opens with shots of Karin Dreijer in an office setting, following them into a hazy jungle and eventually back to a haunting office party populated by zombie-like figures dressed in business casual attire. Watch it below.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Winners: See the Full List Here
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards took place tonight. As usual, some of the biggest names in the world of rap music were honored, though the only awards of the night were handed to Glorilla (Breakout Artist), Drink Champs (Hip Hop Platform), and DJ Drama (DJ of the Year). In addition, Trina was given the “I Am Hip Hop” honor. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar cleaned up with six awards, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Best Hip Hop Video. Drake won three awards. Find the full list of winners below.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, Daphni, Open Mike Eagle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Macula Dog, Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, and Shabason & Krgovich. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Paramore Bring Back “Misery Business” for First Time Since Retiring Song: Watch
Back in September 2018, played their breakout song “Misery Business” for what Hayley Williams indicated would be “the last time for a really long time.” She explained, “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should, we feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while.”
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Lucrecia Dalt: Alien Among Us
Lucrecia Dalt sits on the bed with one leg tucked beneath her, notebook and Bic ballpoint in hand, logging the otherworldly footage that she and her friends have been filming here on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Her hair falls in dark waves around her face; on each wrist bounces a broad, gleaming bangle. Out on the balcony, a dog-eared copy of a book titled Music, Race, and Nation: Música Tropical in Colombia is splayed open on a wicker table, while Dalt’s costume, a glistening ensemble reminiscent of Sun Ra’s intergalactic attire, hangs from the air conditioning unit.
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Watch Clipse Perform “Grindin’” at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Pusha T was among the performers at tonight’s 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, and after he performed “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember” from It’s Almost Dry, he was joined by No Malice for a surprise Clipse performance. The duo performed the classic song “Grindin’”—watch it happen below.
Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue With Previously Unreleased Demos
Sigur Rós have announced a new reissue of ( ) to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. The new album is out digitally on October 28, and will be available in physical formats on November 25. The new edition—remastered by engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound—includes B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Below, listen to a studio version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”).
Paramore, LCD Soundsystem, billy woods, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Rufus Wainwright for New Song “The Loneliest Time”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new song: “The Loneliest Time” is a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright and the latest single from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name. The song was produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen on the Dedicated song “Julien,” and was co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert. Listen below.
Vintage Photos of the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy, and More From Meet Me in the Bathroom
The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.
Circuit des Yeux and Claire Rousay Announce New EP, Share Song: Listen
Circuit des Yeux’s Haley Fohr has teamed up with Claire Rousay for a new EP titled Sunset Poem, which features new versions of three songs from the 2021 Circuit des Yeux album -io. They’ve previewed the project with an update of “Sculpting the Exodus,” with the full EP arriving on October 20 via Matador. Check out “Sculpting the Exodus” below. Also below, find Fohr and Rousay in conversation about the new music.
Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Isn’t Happening in 2022, Set to Return Next Year
Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival will not return to Los Angeles in 2022, his manager Chris Clancy told Billboard. Plans are in place for the festival to return in 2023. “It’s really not that deep,” Clancy said. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”
Hot Hot Heat to Reissue Make Up the Breakdown for 20th Anniversary
Hot Hot Heat will reissue their breakthrough album, 2002’s Make Up the Breakdown, on December 2 via Sub Pop. The remastered record will be appended with “Apt. 101” and “Move On,” which previously available as UK B-sides to “Bandages.”. Make Up the Breakdown was...
Oso Oso Shares New Song “De Facto”: Listen
Oso Oso has shared a new single, “De Facto.” It’s the first material from Long Island’s Jade Lilitri since he dropped Sore Thumb in March. Check out “De Facto” below. Lilitri wrote and performed “De Facto,” which also features Jordan Krimston on drums. The...
Phil Elverum Announces Online Songwriting Workshop
Phil Elverum (of Mount Eerie and the Microphones) has announced “Music With Voice,” an online songwriting workshop that’s being presented through School of Song. It’s being taught online via Zoom across four Sundays: October 30, November 6, November 13, and November 20 at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Pacific. Each session will feature a lecture and live Q&A; there will also be weekly song-sharing sessions with peer review. Enrollment costs $120, and a discount is offered to those who sign up with friends. Sign up here, and read his comments on the course below.
Open Mike Eagle Shares Madlib-Produced New Song “Circuit City”: Listen
Open Mike Eagle has released a new single called “Circuit City.” The Madlib-produced track is set to appear on his upcoming project, Component Systems With the Auto Reverse, and includes guest verses from Video Dave and Still Rift. Check out “Circuit City” below. Component Systems With...
