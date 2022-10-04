ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLK50

This could be history in the making

Because of its namesake, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is embedded with a sense of history. I mean that, not just because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a historical figure but because he believed deeply in examining history. This is a man, after all, who said, “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” Writer and Columbia University School of Journalism dean Jelani Cobb has written about how few people appreciate how King connects “the nation’s contemporary concerns to a genealogy of past ones.”
MLK50

Now Hiring: MLK50’s first audience engagement manager

At MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, our commitment to journalism that dismantles racial injustice and socioeconomic inequality means we listen and respond to our audiences. And that means we have to connect with our community. So we’re looking for an Audience Engagement Manager who will be responsible for fostering growth and...
MLK50

The art of storytelling

In my first week of journalism school, students were divided and put on different buses to explore various boroughs of New York. I ended up on the Bronx bus, which annoyed me; I was born and raised there. What, I thought, could I learn?. We got to the first neighborhood,...
MLK50

Are we a country that reduces humans to their legal status?

In the biblical parable of the good Samaritan, a lawyer asks Jesus an important question: “Who is my neighbor?” That simple question demands an answer today as much as it did in the ancient world of the first century. It seems that we, as a country, have forgotten who our neighbors are; we have decided that some people are more human than others, although we would never use those words explicitly.
MLK50

MLK50

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

