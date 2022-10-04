ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State agency wants homeowners to remember their risk ahead of a disaster

By Karina Garcia
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – A state agency wants homeowners to remember their risk ahead of a disaster.

Shannon Longoria, a community outreach coordinator for the Texas General Land Office based in Victoria, joined 25 News Now host Karina Garcia on Community Crossroads to share more.

