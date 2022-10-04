Read full article on original website
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
Pevely boil water order still in effect for selected streets
Pevely city officials said a water boil order that’s been in effect for the past two days has been lifted for much of the city. However, the order is still in place until Friday morning, Oct. 7, for the following streets: Alta, El Camino, Westwood, Maple, Oak Avenue and Oak Trail West.
Are fall allergies worse this year? It might be something else
ST. LOUIS — Fall is allergy season's last hoorah. "Sometimes it's not so easy to tell the difference between allergy symptoms and cold symptoms," Dr. Jeffrey Tillinghast an Allergist at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital tells 5 On Your Side. Isn't that the truth, especially this time of year?. But...
Food recall news: Swiss American Participates in Manufacturer Old Europe’s Recall of Brie and Camembert
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Madison County residents say intersection of deadly crash site is notorious for unsafe driving
Two SUV occupants were killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of Illinois Routes 140 and 4.
Grover the river otter dies at the Saint Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo lost an animal member today. Grover, a beloved 19-year-old male North American river otter, died on Friday, Oct. 7. In recent years, Grover developed arthritis. The animal care and veterinary teams provided extra care to keep him comfortable in his golden years.
Residents in south St. Louis evacuated after gas main hit
ST. LOUIS — Some residents in south St. Louis were asked to evacuate after a gas main was hit Thursday morning. The St. Louis Fire Department said a construction crew was working on a rain garden in the 4100 block of Louisiana Avenue. A rain garden is used to collect water runoff from heavy rains.
What to know about first frost of the season in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Farmers, growers and gardeners are preparing for the first frost of the season to hit early Saturday morning. "This is the first widespread frost of the season," Chris Kimble, Lead Meteorologist for the National Weather Service St. Louis tells 5 On Your Side, "We can get frost at temperatures significantly above freezing, but generally we are expecting frost at 36 degrees or cooler. At that level, you can get temperatures at the ground even colder, just cold enough for some ice to form."
Additional lane in design phase from Pevely to Festus on I-55
MODOT PRESENTED Jefferson County residents with preliminary designs to improve Interstate 55. Project Manager Justin Wolf says a goal of the 246 million dollar project is to add a lane from Pevely to Festus.
MoDOT to close Manchester this weekend for Oktoberfest, warns drivers of other ongoing closures
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation released a list of ongoing road closures drivers should be aware of now until spring 2023 in the St. Louis area. According to the release, a section of Manchester Road will be closed this weekend due to Oktoberfest. The road will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The road will be closed between Taylor Avenue and Newstead Avenue.
County Council nixes plan for apartments near Arnold
Plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside Arnold have been scuttled after the Jefferson County Council voted 6-1 Sept. 26 to deny a needed rezoning request. KAB Construction of Imperial proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads to be called the Arnold Apartments. To do so, the company needed to rezone the lot from single-family residential to planned mixed residential.
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
Homeless encampment boarded up in South City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards. “It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay...
Low Mississippi River levels raising concerns
The Mississippi River levels are low, which raises concerns for river-related businesses, farmers, and Missouri and Illinois residents.
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic
(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
Madison County state’s attorney and sheriff react to new Safe-T law
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Madison County state’s attorney Thomas Haine and the sheriff are filing a bi-partisan lawsuit aimed at delaying the Safe-T law’s implementation. The Safe-T Law was passed by Illinois’ general assembly in 2021. It eliminates cash bail and critics say it does not allow for a judge’s consideration of factors like flight risk or danger to the public.
Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor
Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
