Golf

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour

It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
5 Takeaways From a Pro Caddie Who Followed His Player to the LIV Golf Series

At this point, you are probably aware of the ongoing legal situation and war of words between the PGA Tour and all of the players who defected from the world’s top golf circuit to join the controversial LIV Golf Series. A departure from the PGA Tour because its tournaments are 54-hole, no-cut events, LIV Golf is mainly controversial because it is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
'Golf's most interesting man' keeps stretching his limitations on PGA Tour Champions

Consider Miguel Angel Jimenez the de facto defending champion this week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. With last year’s winner Phil Mickelson on suspension after jumping to the LIV Golf Tour, Jimenez is the top finisher from the inaugural Furyk & Friends to return to the Timuquana Country Club. He was the runner-up to Mickelson, two shots behind the winning score of 15-under-par 201, but put the pressure on all weekend after a pedestrian 70 in the first round.
Inside Roger Federer’s Extravagant Real Estate Portfolio

Roger Federer has some top-of-the-line options to choose from when it comes to where he’ll spend his retirement years. In September, the tennis great announced his decision to step away from the game after 20 Grand Slam singles titles. “I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years,” Federer said in an audio clip posted to social media. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamed, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.” Federer’s final match took place in London on September 23, where he played alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock—and lost.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

The plan was both creative and audacious at the same time. By partnering with the developmental MENA Tour, already approved by the Official World Golf Ranking, LIV Golf seemed to have identified a credible path to have its Invitational Series events finally receive the World Ranking status the upstart Saudi-backed circuit so longingly craved. And yet did LIV officials really expect the OWGR to sign off on it with just 24 hours’ notice when ordinary it takes one to two years to approve OWGR applications? And did we mention that the MENA Tour had been essentially defunct for nearly two years?
Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat

It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points

The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. In a move that indicates how quickly LIV Golf wants world ranking points for its 48-man fields, it created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse. LIV Golf events have a $20 million purse for 54-hole events with no cut.
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"

One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
LIV Golf has equipment companies rethinking lucrative endorsement deals

Golf equipment endorsement deals have long been a substantial source of income for professional golfers. Companies pay players and supply them with equipment and technical assistance in exchange for the right to use their name, image and likeness in advertisements and commercials. Players also agree to be involved in photo...
'It's holy ground': As LIV Golf heads to new course in Thailand, one player compared it to Augusta National

After hosting four consecutive events in the United States, the LIV Golf Invitational Series has packed up shop for a two-week trip abroad. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is hosting its first of consecutive events in Asia this week at the newly-opened Stonehill Golf Club, located an hour north of Bangkok, Thailand. Before the series heads home next week to the familiar Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – the host of the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour – players made sure to heap praise on this week’s course.
When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less

“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Why do golfers wear a golf glove on just one hand?

If you asked almost any golfer, they'll tell you that they wear a golf glove on one hand. For right-handed golfers, they predominantly wear a golf glove on their left hand. For left-handed golfers, they tend to wear their golf glove on the right hand. But very few golfers wear...
