Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok
The plan was both creative and audacious at the same time. By partnering with the developmental MENA Tour, already approved by the Official World Golf Ranking, LIV Golf seemed to have identified a credible path to have its Invitational Series events finally receive the World Ranking status the upstart Saudi-backed circuit so longingly craved. And yet did LIV officials really expect the OWGR to sign off on it with just 24 hours’ notice when ordinary it takes one to two years to approve OWGR applications? And did we mention that the MENA Tour had been essentially defunct for nearly two years?
Golf.com
World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points
The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. In a move that indicates how quickly LIV Golf wants world ranking points for its 48-man fields, it created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse. LIV Golf events have a $20 million purse for 54-hole events with no cut.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"
One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
GolfWRX
‘Stop assuming you have all the answers’ – Olympic champ is the latest Australian to blast Greg Norman
Compatriots Cam Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman and Wade Ormsby join LIV CEO Greg Norman to answer questions and points sent in by LIV viewers. After the most recent Open championship winner tells his ‘boss’ that he’s “doing a great job”, they unite with a toast of beer cans.
'They’re delaying the inevitable. We’ve hit every mark in their criteria': Bryson DeChambeau had some strong words for the OWGR in Bangkok
Bryson DeChambeau is the 48th-ranked player in the world. His place in the Official World Golf Ranking has gradually dropped since his departure from the PGA Tour to join the upstart, Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Series. His last Tour start came at the 150th Open Championship at St....
msn.com
LIV Golf has equipment companies rethinking lucrative endorsement deals
Golf equipment endorsement deals have long been a substantial source of income for professional golfers. Companies pay players and supply them with equipment and technical assistance in exchange for the right to use their name, image and likeness in advertisements and commercials. Players also agree to be involved in photo...
'It's holy ground': As LIV Golf heads to new course in Thailand, one player compared it to Augusta National
After hosting four consecutive events in the United States, the LIV Golf Invitational Series has packed up shop for a two-week trip abroad. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is hosting its first of consecutive events in Asia this week at the newly-opened Stonehill Golf Club, located an hour north of Bangkok, Thailand. Before the series heads home next week to the familiar Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – the host of the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour – players made sure to heap praise on this week’s course.
LIV Golf's Attempt to Pull a Fast One on World Golf Rankings Failed
Who could have seen this coming?
MENA Tour responds to OWGR not granting points to LIV Golf events in Bangkok, Jeddah
LIV Golf announced a “strategic alliance” with the Dubai-based developmental MENA Tour on Wednesday in an effort to gain Official World Golf Ranking points for its upcoming events this week in Thailand and next week in Saudi Arabia. On Thursday the OWGR released a statement announcing that neither...
Golf Digest
When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less
“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
thegolfnewsnet.com
