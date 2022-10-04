Read full article on original website
Beverly Brewer Mitchell
2d ago
😩🤦♀️💔. People driving these ATVs around and carrying kids on city streets and without helmets!! How many have to be critically injured or DIE before you understand these are Not safe 😳😞
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Related
Vehicle struck a pole in multi-vehicle accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One vehicle struck a pole after a muti-vehicle accident on Singleton Pkwy and Austin Peay. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened at 3:23 a.m. Three cars were involved in the accident. Memphis Fire Department confirmed that one person was injured in the accident, but...
One man killed and one woman critically injured in separate Wednesday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of Park Ave. and Prescott Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Memphis Police Department said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. MPD said the investigation is ongoing.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near I-240, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2 people are dead and one person is injured after a crash on Norris Road near I-240. The accident happened Monday night just after 9 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One person died at the scene. Another person was taken to Regional One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A suspect reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. after an American flag was stolen from a home on Bailey Station Road. Collierville Police […]
actionnews5.com
Two dogs attack family in their home, leaving two children dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dogs attacked a family in their home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a scene where at 3:30 p.m., two family dogs attacked a two-year-old, a 5-month-old, and their mother in their home. The children...
newstalk987.com
A Tennessee Representative is Airlifted to a Memphis Hospital Following an Accident Involving a Fatality
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a serious car accident. It happened last (Wednesday) night, Gant surviving the head-on collision, which involved a fatality, in Hardeman County. Authorities say it was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, just south of Hickory Valley. The accident remains...
actionnews5.com
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation over the summer is behind bars and set to face a judge this week. Investigators say 27-year-old Jalonnie Williams is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly pushed a man out of a vehicle, dragged him down the street and left him on July 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Marshall Co. bus driver succumbs to injuries following crash, MHP says
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed on Tuesday that the beloved Marshall County school bus driver who was involved in a crash on Thursday has died. The driver, Eddie Dixon, was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a bus filled with children crashed along Taska Road and...
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
actionnews5.com
1 charged after police say family followed home by robbers, held hostage at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested one suspect after a hostage situation in which a family was followed home from a gas station, forced inside, and robbed at gunpoint. The incident took place at a Memphis home on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as a father was driving home from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested months after dogs found dead in Midtown apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of starving two dogs to death and another near death at her Midtown apartment over the summer. Simone Hoover, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty and will go before a judge on Wednesday. Police said two dead dogs and one that was extremely malnourished were discovered inside […]
Violence comes through front door after drive-by at Streets Ministries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday two children are fighting for their lives after being struck by a hail of bullets in a drive-by shooting. All of this happening at the steps of Streets Ministries, a Memphis non-profit designed to help youth and prevent youth violence. Memphis Police said two men...
Grandma takes cover when shots are fired at Street Ministries, 2 teens wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
One in critical condition following Uptown shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found injured following an Uptown shooting. MPD said it happen at 8:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Greenlaw Avenue where they found a man. Officers said they found one man. The man was taken to...
‘Guns are not toys’: 15-year-old charged after string of Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis teen could spend most of his life in prison after a string of violence. A 15-year-old faces four counts of attempted murder for several September shootings in Midtown Memphis. Those three shootings happened over the span of about 18 hours. One of them took...
Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood. The incident happened in July along McGowan road. Memphis Police said […]
Two dogs found dead and one malnourished in apartment| Owner arrested nearly three months later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested nearly three months after an apartment representative found two deceased dogs and one malnourished dog in her apartment. Tenant Simone Hoover was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 4 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. According to the affidavit, a representative from Memphis...
Comments / 4