LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - BLACKWATER DRAW is back at the Cactus Theater, come see what they are up to now! This dynamic trio has taken the nation by storm with their newfound TikTok fame, and they will bring those same amazing songs to you live at The Cactus Theater! You won’t want to miss Garrett, Tiffany, and Berklee ages 17, 15, and 14 hit the stage to perform your favorite rock, pop, and country songs! The Caldwell Collective will join them for this night of incredible music! Get your tickets now before they’re gone!!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO