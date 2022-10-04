Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Cactus Theater hosting benefit concert for Veterans center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cactus Theater will hold a benefit concert for The National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire, New Mexico on Friday evening at 7 p.m. All of the proceeds from the concert will go directly to the center, which focuses on Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) treatment and suicide prevention.
KCBD
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
KCBD
Lubbock benefit concert helping fund Veteran resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater is hosting a benefit concert to help support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress. Danny Kock with the Friends of the Monument of Courage said, “Vets come home with invisible scars. They don’t have amputated legs, amputated arms, but they have the scars of mental health concerns.”
KCBD
Cactus Theater to host Blackwater Draw Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - BLACKWATER DRAW is back at the Cactus Theater, come see what they are up to now! This dynamic trio has taken the nation by storm with their newfound TikTok fame, and they will bring those same amazing songs to you live at The Cactus Theater! You won’t want to miss Garrett, Tiffany, and Berklee ages 17, 15, and 14 hit the stage to perform your favorite rock, pop, and country songs! The Caldwell Collective will join them for this night of incredible music! Get your tickets now before they’re gone!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Feathers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Feathers, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for two-and-a-half-months. Feathers is a gentle giant that loves going on walks and playing with other dogs. He is friendly and affectionate. Feathers...
KCBD
Hub City Access to host annual gala
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On October 15, 2022, Hub City Access, a collaboration of the Lester E. Wolcott Foundation and LIFE Inc., will be celebrating its annual Focus on Access Gala at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Activities will include dinner, casino games, musical entertainment, awards ceremony, live auction, and silent auction. Tickets are $25 for Consumers, $45 for Non-Consumers, and $150 for Reserved Seating. Tickets and Table Sponsorships can be purchased:
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Big Momma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Big Momma loves to cuddle and doe whatever you’re doing. She is a lot of fun and does well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
Hobbs News-Sun
Covenant Hobbs celebrates first baby
Within hours of opening its doors last week, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital saw its first birth — christening its new Women’s Center in a big way. Aida Lucero, 25, was visiting family in Hobbs from her home in Mexico when her child decided she was ready to enter the world. Baby Noah was born at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. She weighed in at 9-pounds upon arrival.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCBD
Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
KCBD
Family pets die in Central Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire near 36th and University Ave. Thursday afternoon took the lives of two family pets. The fire started in the kitchen at 12:30 p.m. By 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say no humans were injured in the fire but one...
KCBD
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
KCBD
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
West Texas athletes celebrate faith at FCA ‘Fields of Faith’ event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its “Fields of Faith” event in Lubbock on Wednesday . The annual event is intended to solidify the faith of middle and high school athletes across West Texas. “Maybe through an event like this they have an opportunity...
KCBD
LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Intersection to close for crash investigation at Mac Davis and Ave. X
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. LFR responds to apartment fire in Southwest Lubbock. Man in custody after stabbing spree on Las Vegas strip. The attack left two people dead and six others injured. Three of the victims are in critical condition. Details here: 2 dead, 6 injured in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock Co. family seeing more crime on property after more game rooms open up
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County family raised concerns after they have experienced several crimes on their property following the increase in Game Rooms near them. The Thomas family has owned property along Slaton highway for over 100 years, saying they noticed a change within the past year. “The first game room it started it […]
KCBD
UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!. “I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for...
KCBD
Cool and wet Fall weekend (and rain reports)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to continue over the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Most of the rain will be light, but the thunderstorms may produce brief heavy rainfall. A list of reported rainfall totals is at the end of this post.
Comments / 0