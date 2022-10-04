ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mNQc_0iLdIAtN00
Bystanders were able to disarm the suspect and detain him. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say.

Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane around 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Montgomery County police.

Police arrived to the scene to find Conway restrained by multiple witnesses.

Witnesses say Conway laid on top of the victim, struggling over something, until the victim went limp. Once the victim went limp, Conway rolled off of him and pointed a gun at his head and a misfire click was heard before a bystander kicked Conway and began fighting over the gun. Additional witnesses joined in to get the gun away from Conway and were able to gain control over both Conway and the gun until officers arrived.

Officers were able to find at least one live round inside of the gun upon inspecting it.

Conway has been charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Conway is currently being held without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870. Callers may remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 24

YoMommaShould’veSwallowedYou
3d ago

I would like to believe I would react that way but those people did. Much respect to their bravery

Reply
20
jakecutter
3d ago

Citizens are going to have to fight back. There government has failed them

Reply(9)
29
MyOpinion
3d ago

Man this is a do or die situation… Good for them for saving that persons life…. Sheeeesh

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May

FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Thomas Johnson HS Student In Custody After Attempted Cafeteria Stabbing, Sheriff Says

There was a heavy police presence at a Maryland high school on Friday afternoon as sheriff's deputies investigated an alleged stabbing, officials said. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate an incident at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Thomas Johnson High School when a student attempted to stab others, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Pisgah, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Hyattsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Police: Mall shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After nearly two months of searching, police have arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect, wanted in connection to to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August. Prince George's County Police announced Thursday that Stephon Edward Jones was taken into...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA

20-year-old Frederick man sentenced to life in prison for murder, possession of explosives

A 20-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his teen classmate in 2021. Judge Julie Solt sentenced Joshua Eckenrode to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended 51-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.Police said a fight happened between two female students in the cafeteria. One of the students grabbed a large 8 to 10 inch knife in a threatening manner.The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Disarm#Violent Crime#Mt Pisgah Lane#Daily Voice Montgomery
CBS Baltimore

'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them

BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.  "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Manassas Father Of Two Killed In Pedestrian Crash: Police

A Manassas husband and father of two was hit by a car and killed, police said. On Oct. 5, at around 9 p.m.,  Bhupen Uprety was hit by a GMC Arcadia that was traveling near Chatsworth Drive, according to the Prince William County Police Department.Uprety was allegedly walking in the middle…
MANASSAS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.  Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man

A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
376K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy