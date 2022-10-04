VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head

Bystanders were able to disarm the suspect and detain him. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say.

Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane around 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Montgomery County police.

Police arrived to the scene to find Conway restrained by multiple witnesses.

Witnesses say Conway laid on top of the victim, struggling over something, until the victim went limp. Once the victim went limp, Conway rolled off of him and pointed a gun at his head and a misfire click was heard before a bystander kicked Conway and began fighting over the gun. Additional witnesses joined in to get the gun away from Conway and were able to gain control over both Conway and the gun until officers arrived.

Officers were able to find at least one live round inside of the gun upon inspecting it.

Conway has been charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Conway is currently being held without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870. Callers may remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.