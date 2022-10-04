Read full article on original website
A Round for Rylee brings over 200 golfers to help raise funds for childhood cancer research
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 200 golfers came out to Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton to help honor the memory of Rylee Payne, as well as donate funds towards cancer research. This is the fifth year of ‘A Round for Rylee,’ a golf outing held by her parents, Kate...
Help support those facing hunger by hosting a fund & food drive during NBC15 Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin wants to team up with local agencies to hold fund and food drives during this year’s NBC15 Share Your Holidays. Each year, over 100 businesses throughout southwestern Wisconsin hold food and fund drives to benefit the NBC15 Share Your...
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield tours Madison farm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited Wisconsin Thursday and spent her morning at a farm in Madison. The UW graduate and United States Ambassador to the United Nations was given a tour of the Badger Rock Urban Farm before joining a roundtable to discuss U.S. Efforts to combat global food insecurity.
Green Alert canceled for missing Monona veteran
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Green Alert late Thursday morning for a missing Monona man. MPD issued the alert shortly before 10:30 a.m. indicating the veteran had not been heard from since 11 a.m. the night before when he called someone. When officers when...
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks STRIPS off and stuffs his 'objection' sign into his waistband - as judge reads out 77 counts against him
The man accused of driving his car through a Wisconsin parade has been ejected from the courtroom on the fourth day of his trial - only to appear shirtless while livestreaming in from a sperate room. Darrell Brooks, 40, also stuffed a laminated sign reading 'objection' into the waistband of...
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
Brooklyn firefighter killed in motorcycle accident
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jason Lewis, a 42-year-old Brooklyn resident, as the person killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 2. Lewis was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the accident, with the cause of death listed as injuries sustained from the crash.
Volunteers with Design for a Difference make headway at Common Threads Family Resource Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After beginning renovations, volunteers with Design for a Difference are making headway at an area nonprofit. This year, the community driven movement is benefiting Common Threads Family Resource Center, a school program that serves students who are autistic or neurodivergent. The final reveal is set to take place October 15, where staff and students with Common Threads will see the renovated space for the first time.
Maple Tree Supper Club fire
Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at...
Rally on the Runway
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the 2010 earthquake that devastated Port Au Prince, Haiti, a pastor who ran the orphanage rebuilt in the mountain community of Fond Blac. Today, the Fond Blanc foundation is home to 54 children and it offers services to hundreds of others. This weekend, the Fond...
Madison non-profit gearing up for bicycle donation drive Oct. 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pumping the brakes—words that are not in Free Bikes 4 Kids Madison’s vocabulary. The Madison-based non-profit collects “gently used” bikes from the community, refurbishes them and gives them to kids and adults facing financial challenges. On Saturday, Oct. 8, they are gearing up...
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
Cops vs. Firefighters: 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match this Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match will be played at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday, October 8th. The Madison Police Department will take on the Madison Fire Department in a friendly but competitive match. Proceeds from the event will go to NextGen Responders Academy at Madison College. The program helps young men and women become police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
FREED: Clayton Willi Bludgeoned Woman With Hammer, Shot Her in Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #29
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Clayton Willi was one of them. His release was discretionary. 29th in the...
Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody Wednesday after a man allegedly forced a group of high school students out of a vehicle while holding a “torch like device,” police stated. High schoolers were throwing toilet paper at...
Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them. According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept....
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
