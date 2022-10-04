ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 5

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It's a new era of football out in Pittsburgh ahead of Week 5.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially named rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett the team's starter.

Pickett is listed as the No. 1 quarterback on the team's depth chart this week. Mitchell Trubisky, meanwhile, has slid to the No. 2 option.

A significant move by the Steelers out in the AFC North.

"New depth chart is out, and there's a new QB1. Kenny Pickett is the team's starting QB on their new depth chart released minutes ago," said Nick Farabaugh.

Kenny Pickett will make the first official start of his NFL career this Sunday vs. the Bills of Buffalo. It's not an easy task for a first-year quarterback.

Pickett struggled against the Jets last Sunday. He threw three picks. However, you can make the argument those turnovers weren't his fault.

Hopefully Pickett can bounce back with a strong performance this Sunday vs. the Bills.

