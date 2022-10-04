ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Food Stamps: Floridians Await D-SNAP Approval Amid Hurricane Ian Aftermath — How Else To Seek Relief

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6IuJ_0iLdHjct00

Floridians are waiting for federal relief after Hurricane Ian swept through the state at the end of September. While individual assistance has been declared, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has not yet been approved.

See: Are the Walmarts in Florida Open After Hurricane Ian?
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

According to the Florida Policy Institute, SNAP usually assists after a disaster in three ways:

  • D-SNAP
  • Replacement SNAP benefits
  • Supplemental SNAP benefits

SNAP households may receive replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food that was reported lost or destroyed, as long as it does not exceed their monthly SNAP allotment .

Supplemental SNAP can also help Florida households, which is extra SNAP for those receiving benefits when the disaster happened that were not at the maximum amount for their household size. The Florida Policy Institute states that the USDA Food and Nutrition Service must approve supplemental SNAP.

CNN reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved waivers to allow SNAP recipients in affected counties to buy hot foods with their benefits through October, receive replacement benefits and access their October benefits early.

The agency is also applying for D-SNAP, a federal program that helps low-income households who lost food because of a disaster. However, the USDA said it typically takes a week before communities are ready for D-SNAP benefits because survivors are primarily focused on immediate needs during this time.

Learn: IRS Extends October Tax Filing Deadline for Victims of Hurricane Ian
Explore: Does Renters Insurance Cover Hurricane Damage in Florida?

Once approved for D-SNAP, eligible Florida households will receive benefits on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Because D-SNAP uses different standards, you can still qualify for benefits even if you don’t normally qualify for SNAP.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps: Floridians Await D-SNAP Approval Amid Hurricane Ian Aftermath — How Else To Seek Relief

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Central Floridians affected by Ian can get FEMA housing help

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida residents who need housing help because of Hurricane Ian are eligible for assistance from FEMA. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WESH

'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis

Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Hurricanes#Floridians#Walmarts#Americans#Cnn
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
IRS
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida's housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian caused billions of dollars in damage in Florida, Alaura Miller considered herself a part of the lower middle class. Now, she says, she's among the poor. The mobile home Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared with her 23-year-old son in the inland community of Arcadia was so severely damaged it will have to be demolished.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
201K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy