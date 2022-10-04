ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
technewstoday.com

How to Get Internet Where There is No Service

The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal

Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
makeuseof.com

4 Ways to Rename Your Windows 11 PC

Did you know you're not tied to the default name your Windows 11 PC comes with? It's quite easy to rename a Windows computer. You can change the name of your Windows 11 PC via the Settings app or the System Properties window. If you prefer to use a command-line interface, you can rename your computer with Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Let's go over each of these methods one by one.
makeuseof.com

How to Bring Back the Group Policy Editor in Windows 11

When troubleshooting a problem on your Windows computer, you often use the Group Policy Editor to easily fix it. With its hierarchal structure, you can quickly adjust settings that are applied to users or to your computer. But if the Group Policy Editor is missing from your search results, you...
makeuseof.com

How to Find and Install Realtime Effects in Audacity

Since 2022 it has been possible to use realtime effects in Audacity, making this famously free audio editor even better. Sadly, you won't find any readily installed, so to get your hands on some great realtime effects you will have to look elsewhere. We're going to show you the best...
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
makeuseof.com

What to Do if Startup Repair Fails to Fix Your PC

Windows comes with a number of troubleshooting utilities that detect and fix errors automatically when they occur. Among these utilities is Startup repair, which deals with issues that arise when you launch your operating system. Despite its ability to work usually, this utility can stop working at times, leaving users...
makeuseof.com

How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager

While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
CNET

Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Frequently Visited Sites on iPhone?

The Frequently Visited section is a relatively useful feature to access your go-to website. However, at times it may not seem too appropriate, as everybody that opens your browser can see the sites. You can either remove some of the websites for the reason of privacy or remove the whole...
makeuseof.com

Google Makes Debugging Easier With New Features in Devtools Chrome 106

Debugging can be tedious and even more frustrating when you can't easily locate the bug. Chrome 106 developer tools (devtools) are set to simplify the debugging process, making it easier and fast. You can now easily sort through files, optimize your search, hide third-party scripts, access in-depth performance reports, and...
The Verge

Google’s including its VPN service with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Google has announced that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will be getting access to its Google One VPN at “no extra cost.” The company says this makes them the first phones to include VPN access. The perk usually comes as part of Google’s $9.99 a month...
The Verge

A former Facebook engineer wants to help you make your own cell network

A new company wants to let you become your own cell carrier, using your internet connection even when you’re away from home — and roaming onto the networks of other people doing the same. The company, helmed by former Facebook engineer Kashif Ali, is called Ukama, and it’s launching a crowdfunding campaign on engineering and maker-focused site Crowd Supply to get its devices out to people willing to try out the tech and start building the network.
makeuseof.com

How to Add Google Drive to File Explorer on Windows

Google Drive is a super useful tool that is used by many but having to open up your browser and navigate through the process of uploading and downloading files every time you want to use it can be a hassle. Did you know that you can pin Google Drive directly...
makeuseof.com

How to Create Dependency Injections in JUnit

The purpose of a unit test is to identify the errors in an application as soon as you can. Though several channels might lead you to the same objective, you should aim to use the most efficient route. A JUnit test suite might have several test classes that need the...
makeuseof.com

New Excel Functions You Need to Know About (August 2022 Update)

In August 2022, Microsoft introduced exciting new features and 14 new functions. While some of these new features are generally available, others are only limited to those on the Insider channels. The Insider features will also gradually roll out to everyone. Let’s take a look at each of these functions...
makeuseof.com

You Can Now Use CapCut on Windows and macOS Without an Emulator

CapCut is known for serving as the backbone for a large portion of online content. It’s a go-to video editor for creators on some of the largest social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. Previously, you could only use the app on your mobile device to create and...
makeuseof.com

How to Disable or Remove Hyper-V in Windows 11

Hyper-V comes pre-installed on Windows 11 computers. While the virtualization tool is not available out of the box on the Home edition of the OS, you can install it with a batch script. Unfortunately, Hyper-V can conflict with third-party apps on your PC. As a result, you may encounter the...
BGR.com

Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service

Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.
