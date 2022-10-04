The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.

INTERNET ・ 15 DAYS AGO