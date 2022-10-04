Read full article on original website
Related
hogville.net
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 at Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
hogville.net
Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
hogville.net
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hogville.net
KJ Jefferson’s status uncertain heading into Wednesday’s practice
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman still is uncertain on the status of redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson heading into Wednesday’s practice. Arkansas will hit the practice fields a little later this afternoon to hold closed drills preparing for Mississippi State. Jefferson suffered a head injury late in the Alabama game and his status has been much talked about this week.
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Mississippi State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Starkville this weekend to take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Bumper Pool, Simeon Blair, Ketron Jackson and Ricky Stromberg sat down with the media to talk about the matchup and more. You can watch...
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian killed trying to cross I-49 identified
UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Rogers expects thousands for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
Rogers will host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time this week as thousands of people are expected to roll through the area.
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
KHBS
Rogers preparing to host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this week, for the first time in Rogers, and that means some roads will need to be closed. First Street south of Cherry Street will close from Oct. 4-9. A section of First Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ottawa County Jail Escapees, what occurred and what were they wearing
MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., October 4, 2022, four inmates escaped from the Ottawa County Jail at Miami, Okla. “After investigating the escape, the inmates that ran from the jail were not on a work detail. They were in one of the dorm style pods and there were contractors working in the pod. When the contractors left...
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
Family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.
KHBS
Fort Smith police find child
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
Comments / 0