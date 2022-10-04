ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

Land of 10,000 Pieces Quilt Show This Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Heritage Quilters are hosting a show this weekend. “The Land of 10,000 Pieces” will feature over 600 quilts from area quilting clubs, as well as vendors, a raffle quilt, and other prizes. Officials have pre-registered over 600 quilts for display and are hoping for upwards of 1500 people to attend the show.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Abandoned Buildings in St. Cloud – What Do We Need/Want?

Recently there have been some restaurants and other businesses that have closed around the St. Cloud area. It's really a sad situation to see businesses close. But, as you see this happening, some of them are not that surprising. Some of these places seem to have had little to no business - like no cars in the parking lot, seemingly no one in the restaurant or retail business. Even though you hate to see a business close, some of them seem like it was expected.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Central Minnesota Lends a “Tip” or Two on Giving Generously.

Ever experienced this before? You’re out to eat or having a couple drinks after work and the bill comes and your significant other hands you the bill and says “here dear you figure out the tip”. That has happened more times than I count to me and ever since the pandemic changed how we live, I’ve been wondering am I tipping the right percentage.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
WJON

Important Event Coming To Help The Homeless & Those In Need In Central Minnesota

Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?

Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
SANIBEL, FL
WJON

Fall Maintenance Expo Brings Thousands to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Public Works employees from all over the state are in St. Cloud this week. The Fall Maintenance Expo is an opportunity for city, county, and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target

We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Some People Really Didn’t Enjoy Munsinger/Clemens Gardens (Somehow)!

Negative reviews, for better or worse, have become a popular way for people to complain about this and that online. Whether its food that took too long to show up or a business that was sold out of the item we are looking for, we are able to go on the internet and pretty much say whatever we want about that place... no matter which place it is.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

