Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ready for Winter? Things to do Around the House Before the Snow Flies
Ready or not, here it comes! Winter. It's that season where some of us hibernate. I do realize there are people who live in Minnesota who absolutely love a Minnesota Winter. They love everything to do with it, winter sports, winter outdoor activities, the cold, and even the snow. I...
Land of 10,000 Pieces Quilt Show This Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Heritage Quilters are hosting a show this weekend. “The Land of 10,000 Pieces” will feature over 600 quilts from area quilting clubs, as well as vendors, a raffle quilt, and other prizes. Officials have pre-registered over 600 quilts for display and are hoping for upwards of 1500 people to attend the show.
Ever Had A “Snikies”? Minnesota Weatherman “Makes Up” A Candy On Air
Ever been put on the spot to answer a pretty straightforward question, but when you go to answer your brain and mouth aren't working together? This actually happens all the time! One Minnesota weather guy had that happen and unfortunately, this moment is now being shared online. KAAL-TV in Rochester...
Abandoned Buildings in St. Cloud – What Do We Need/Want?
Recently there have been some restaurants and other businesses that have closed around the St. Cloud area. It's really a sad situation to see businesses close. But, as you see this happening, some of them are not that surprising. Some of these places seem to have had little to no business - like no cars in the parking lot, seemingly no one in the restaurant or retail business. Even though you hate to see a business close, some of them seem like it was expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Minnesota Lends a “Tip” or Two on Giving Generously.
Ever experienced this before? You’re out to eat or having a couple drinks after work and the bill comes and your significant other hands you the bill and says “here dear you figure out the tip”. That has happened more times than I count to me and ever since the pandemic changed how we live, I’ve been wondering am I tipping the right percentage.
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
Important Event Coming To Help The Homeless & Those In Need In Central Minnesota
Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?
Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts
(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
Fall Maintenance Expo Brings Thousands to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Public Works employees from all over the state are in St. Cloud this week. The Fall Maintenance Expo is an opportunity for city, county, and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.
Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target
We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Boxelder Bugs Shouldn’t Be as Bad as They Were Last Fall in Minnesota
Fall is in the air, and bugs are starting to find places to hunker down fo the winter. These past warm sunny days you may have noticed some boxelder bugs congregating on the sides of your home. I know I have. The cool weather draws them from the places where...
Don’t Feel Like Tipping? Minnesotans Share Reasons Why You Don’t Need To.
Being someone who served for many years during high school, college and after college, I find it hard to imagine myself not ever leaving a tip after dinner or drinks. But trust me when I say I had my fair share of instances where I was left a very small tip or nothing at all, even after busting my butt and being kind to the patrons.
Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
Some People Really Didn’t Enjoy Munsinger/Clemens Gardens (Somehow)!
Negative reviews, for better or worse, have become a popular way for people to complain about this and that online. Whether its food that took too long to show up or a business that was sold out of the item we are looking for, we are able to go on the internet and pretty much say whatever we want about that place... no matter which place it is.
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp
I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
This St Cloud Burger Chain Drive-Thru Has Gotten Much Worse
Like many others, I do enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru when ordering food. It seems to run smoother and is much easier to remain in my car. However, when the drive-thru experience turns into 15 to 20 minutes waiting in line to order, they've lost my business. Most places...
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0