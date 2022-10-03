Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race
Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
Yahoo!
St. George home prices dropped in September, but demand remains high
Rising interest rates and a potential slowdown in the economy could finally be having an impact on asking prices for homes in southwestern Utah, with average listings dropping slightly in both the St. George and Cedar City areas in September, according to the latest housing reports. The typical home in...
Comments / 0