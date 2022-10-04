Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight
Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
centraloregondaily.com
Are you missing a sheep? Police looking for her owner
Central Oregon law enforcement is looking for the owner of a sheep that was found wandering in a northeast Bend neighborhood Wednesday morning. Bend Police initially identified the animal as a goat. It was spotted in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday. The Deschutes...
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
Gunshots, standoff lead to man’s surrender, arrest in N. Klamath County near La Pine
A neighborhood argument near La Pine in northern Klamath County led to gunshots, a 12-hour standoff, surrender and arrest early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The post Gunshots, standoff lead to man’s surrender, arrest in N. Klamath County near La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
SE Bend woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in back during dispute
A 26-year-old Bend woman was jailed Tuesday on assault and other charges, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the back during a dispute, police said. The post SE Bend woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in back during dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Bend Males Shot Late At Night In NE Bend; Both Are Stable
Police reported that two men from Bend were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend after being shot late Saturday night after a disagreement at a home in northeast Bend. The incident, which was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Northeast Otelah Place, was located close...
Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery
A fire which consumed a Northwest Delaware Avenue garage on Tuesday night has been ruled as accidentally caused by Bend Fire investigators, who outlined further details Friday about the cause: an older electric bike with a battery plugged in and charging. The post Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire burns through apartment complex in south Madras
Apartments on Brush Lane catch fire early Thursday morning - cause under investigation A fire broke out at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the Brush Lane Apartments in south Madras. The apartments, located across from the Dollar General, caught fire in one unit and spread through the roof. Residents reported seeing large flames coming out of one of the units. Jefferson County Fire and EMS arrived to find an active fire with heavy smoke coming from one unit. The other units were quickly evacuated, and fire progress was stopped quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At least one unit was significantly damaged, and many more face smoke damage. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the property management company and Best Care services. A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the residents, and can be found at A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded to the incident, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff, Madras Police and Redmond Fire and Rescue. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
OSP: Two people wanted for information about dead elk found west of Bend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife are asking for the public’s help identifying two people and a vehicle related to a poaching case in Deschutes County. Between 5 and 6:10 a.m. on September 26. a male and a female were seen leaving private property near the intersection of Highway 20W and Innes Market Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Highway reopening Saturday, but some closure areas stay put
The forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest will be reduced starting Saturday, opening up the Cascade Lakes Highway. The Forest Service says the closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. It will open recreation areas on the eastern side of the Cascade Lakes Highway.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put
The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. The post Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
nbc16.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Riverbend Park river project set to begin; Expect trail closures into 2023
A major river project is set to begin at Riverbend Park in Bend with a goal of balancing access to recreation while also protecting the habitat. The Bend Park and Recreation District and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council are ready to start construction on the project next week. The project...
centraloregondaily.com
COCC holding free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Central Oregon Community College is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The clinic, which runs from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., will be held in the Barber Library parking lot on the COCC campus. It’s in conjunction with Deschutes County. People...
