Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight

Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Are you missing a sheep? Police looking for her owner

Central Oregon law enforcement is looking for the owner of a sheep that was found wandering in a northeast Bend neighborhood Wednesday morning. Bend Police initially identified the animal as a goat. It was spotted in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday. The Deschutes...
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 'Tragic': Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Bend Males Shot Late At Night In NE Bend; Both Are Stable

Police reported that two men from Bend were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend after being shot late Saturday night after a disagreement at a home in northeast Bend. The incident, which was reported at 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Northeast Otelah Place, was located close...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike's failed lithium battery

A fire which consumed a Northwest Delaware Avenue garage on Tuesday night has been ruled as accidentally caused by Bend Fire investigators, who outlined further details Friday about the cause: an older electric bike with a battery plugged in and charging. The post Officials offer more details on NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire burns through apartment complex in south Madras

Apartments on Brush Lane catch fire early Thursday morning - cause under investigation A fire broke out at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the Brush Lane Apartments in south Madras. The apartments, located across from the Dollar General, caught fire in one unit and spread through the roof. Residents reported seeing large flames coming out of one of the units. Jefferson County Fire and EMS arrived to find an active fire with heavy smoke coming from one unit. The other units were quickly evacuated, and fire progress was stopped quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At least one unit was significantly damaged, and many more face smoke damage. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the property management company and Best Care services. A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the residents, and can be found at A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded to the incident, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff, Madras Police and Redmond Fire and Rescue. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put

The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

COCC holding free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The clinic, which runs from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., will be held in the Barber Library parking lot on the COCC campus. It’s in conjunction with Deschutes County. People...
BEND, OR

