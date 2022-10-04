ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta

There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches

Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
TUCKER, GA
wabe.org

Catch a vibe of sun and sand at the 7th annual Southern Surf Stomp Fest

The mostly instrumental genre of surf music, created in California by teenagers in the 1960s, has the power to transport us to lands of sun and sand. This Saturday, Oct. 8, in a land just east of Atlanta, you can catch the vibe at the Southern Surf Stomp Fest. Now in its seventh year of existence, the free music festival takes place at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates. The creators of the Southern Surf Stomp, Chad and Jessica Shivers, joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes along with Jamie Galatas of the Mystery Men?, one of the eight bands performing on Saturday.
AVONDALE ESTATES, GA
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: Atlanta Premiere of ‘Kurios’ By Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities dazzled audiences in attendance at the opening night performance under the iconic White-and-Yellow Big Top at Atlantic Station on Thursday, October 6th. From Baby Tate to cast members of “Love is Blind”, Atlanta’s biggest personalities were in attendance. Celebrities included Cameron Hamilton, Lauren Speed, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike of “Love is Blind”; rapper Baby Tate; Will Buie Jr. (“Bunk’d”); Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); Melissa Ponzio (“Chicago Fire”); and Ed Roland of the rock band Collective Soul.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

This weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do in Atlanta. If you haven’t already planned to attend One Music Fest or a ghost tour, or if you’re looking for something new to do, Atlanta has plenty of other events to choose from. Here’s a list of some...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

PBS Presents collects the very best Public Television specials on a broad range of topics.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup

This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Go On a Weekend Trip From Atlanta

If you’re interested in a weekend getaway, there are some great places for singles and families to travel near Atlanta, Georgia. If you want to book travel right now, the good news is that domestic fares are still relatively cheap. 5 Cheapish Travel Destinations In The South. This article...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the most spine-chilling haunted houses near Atlanta to visit (if you dare)

If you’re looking for unsettling activities to get your scare on this fall, running from maniacal clowns to deranged zombies and more will be sure to give you that autumn adrenaline rush. From makeup, lighting and effects to sinister storytelling, these haunted houses will make you feel like you are the star of a horror film, thanks to the elaborate production value. From now until the end of October, check out this selection of hair-raising haunted houses near Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
FanBolt.Com

‘Black Adam’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

New Line Cinema’s upcoming film Black Adam is opening in theaters on October 21, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive movie screening!. The screening is taking place on Wednesday, October 19, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all the details for you below.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

WABE & ATLANTA INTOWN EXPAND HOWDOYOUATLANTA.COM TO BROADCAST

Culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta Intown reporter Sammie Purcell to host weekly radio and video segment highlighting can’t miss area events. WABE, Atlanta’s choice for NPR and PBS, and Atlanta Intown announced today the expansion of How Do You Atlanta?, their joint online community calendar, into radio and video. Fans of the free event calendar can now tune into WABE 90.1FM Wednesdays at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. and to WABE TV (Channel 30) at 5 p.m. to catch Atlanta cultural critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta Intown reporter Sammie Purcell talking can’t-miss events in and around the city.  
ATLANTA, GA

