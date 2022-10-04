The mostly instrumental genre of surf music, created in California by teenagers in the 1960s, has the power to transport us to lands of sun and sand. This Saturday, Oct. 8, in a land just east of Atlanta, you can catch the vibe at the Southern Surf Stomp Fest. Now in its seventh year of existence, the free music festival takes place at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates. The creators of the Southern Surf Stomp, Chad and Jessica Shivers, joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes along with Jamie Galatas of the Mystery Men?, one of the eight bands performing on Saturday.

