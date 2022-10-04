Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta
There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
secretatlanta.co
Whip Up Some Of Your Favorite Cocktails At This Rooftop Masterclass In Midtown
If you’ve ever wanted to take a drink to go, because it was just THAT good, this might be the experience for you. Rooftop at L.O.A. landed with a graceful bang in west midtown this summer and has been flourishing ever since. With the perfect 360 degree view of Atlanta there were bound to become a hot spot.
atlantatribune.com
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
Eater
Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches
Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
Founder of The Boiler Seafood plots seven new restaurants
Chad Dillon will open a new location of JJ Fish & Chicken, along with six new concepts.
Eater
A Popular Gas Station Burger Joint Starts Slinging Triple Stacks in a New Dunwoody Space Next Year
Billy Kramer is moving his popular burger counter NFA Burger in Dunwoody into a new home next year not far from its current location inside a Chevron market on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The new 600-square-foot restaurant is being built beside the gas station in a separate space attached to the...
wabe.org
New album by gritty, spaced-out, psychedelic rock group 'Buzzards of Fuzz' out now
On WABE’s series “Speaking of Music,” we hear stories from local musicians in their own words. This installment takes a listen to the music of the Buzzards of Fuzz. Guitarists and vocalists Benjamin Davidow and Van Bassman provided an inside look behind the curtain of their gritty, spaced-out psychedelic rock outfit.
wabe.org
Catch a vibe of sun and sand at the 7th annual Southern Surf Stomp Fest
The mostly instrumental genre of surf music, created in California by teenagers in the 1960s, has the power to transport us to lands of sun and sand. This Saturday, Oct. 8, in a land just east of Atlanta, you can catch the vibe at the Southern Surf Stomp Fest. Now in its seventh year of existence, the free music festival takes place at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates. The creators of the Southern Surf Stomp, Chad and Jessica Shivers, joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes along with Jamie Galatas of the Mystery Men?, one of the eight bands performing on Saturday.
AOL Corp
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Atlanta Premiere of ‘Kurios’ By Cirque Du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities dazzled audiences in attendance at the opening night performance under the iconic White-and-Yellow Big Top at Atlantic Station on Thursday, October 6th. From Baby Tate to cast members of “Love is Blind”, Atlanta’s biggest personalities were in attendance. Celebrities included Cameron Hamilton, Lauren Speed, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike of “Love is Blind”; rapper Baby Tate; Will Buie Jr. (“Bunk’d”); Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); Melissa Ponzio (“Chicago Fire”); and Ed Roland of the rock band Collective Soul.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
This weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do in Atlanta. If you haven’t already planned to attend One Music Fest or a ghost tour, or if you’re looking for something new to do, Atlanta has plenty of other events to choose from. Here’s a list of some...
wabe.org
PBS Presents
PBS Presents collects the very best Public Television specials on a broad range of topics. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
AccessAtlanta
Scary-tale endings: 7 places to watch Halloween movies this fall in metro Atlanta
Oh, my gourd! It’s spooky season and you know what that means, time to catch some classic Halloween movies. You better boo-lieve there are plenty of places around metro Atlanta to enjoy frightful flicks. Dress up in your favorite costume, grab some popcorn and prepare to see a spooktacular...
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
atlantafi.com
Where To Go On a Weekend Trip From Atlanta
If you’re interested in a weekend getaway, there are some great places for singles and families to travel near Atlanta, Georgia. If you want to book travel right now, the good news is that domestic fares are still relatively cheap. 5 Cheapish Travel Destinations In The South. This article...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most spine-chilling haunted houses near Atlanta to visit (if you dare)
If you’re looking for unsettling activities to get your scare on this fall, running from maniacal clowns to deranged zombies and more will be sure to give you that autumn adrenaline rush. From makeup, lighting and effects to sinister storytelling, these haunted houses will make you feel like you are the star of a horror film, thanks to the elaborate production value. From now until the end of October, check out this selection of hair-raising haunted houses near Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
Meet the woman behind the massive birdhouse collection in Kirkwood neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a house in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood that is sure to catch the attention of anyone who passes by it. There are so many birdhouses surrounding Yvette Gunn’s home on Oakview Road, it could likely qualify for some kind of record.
FanBolt.Com
‘Black Adam’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia
New Line Cinema’s upcoming film Black Adam is opening in theaters on October 21, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive movie screening!. The screening is taking place on Wednesday, October 19, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all the details for you below.
wabe.org
Online network for connecting production crews to work launches in Atlanta
Hundreds of productions film in Georgia each year for a slate of movies, television shows, commercials and more — and that requires thousands of crew members on sets across the state. A new online network hopes to speed up the process of connecting crew members with new work and...
wabe.org
WABE & ATLANTA INTOWN EXPAND HOWDOYOUATLANTA.COM TO BROADCAST
Culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta Intown reporter Sammie Purcell to host weekly radio and video segment highlighting can’t miss area events. WABE, Atlanta’s choice for NPR and PBS, and Atlanta Intown announced today the expansion of How Do You Atlanta?, their joint online community calendar, into radio and video. Fans of the free event calendar can now tune into WABE 90.1FM Wednesdays at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. and to WABE TV (Channel 30) at 5 p.m. to catch Atlanta cultural critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta Intown reporter Sammie Purcell talking can’t-miss events in and around the city.
