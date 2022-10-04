ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Flashback: Lions lead Week 4's list of the most reliable players

By Fred Zinkie, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kg2RF_0iLdFvTJ00

This week's edition of Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players, is a wacky one. There are many surprising names and very few traditional stars. As you'll see below, the fallout from the 48-45 bonanza in Detroit spurred many fantasy teams to victory. You can view the full list of Week 5's top performers, while we use this space to focus on the true difference-makers.

No. 1: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, 35.90 points

This may be end up being the only week in 2022 where a TE finishes atop this list, with Hockenson keying the mayhem in the Motor City by catching eight balls for 179 yards and two scores. And although the 25-year-old was drafted as a TE1, he was benched in a few leagues after failing to reach the 40-yard mark in any of his initial three games. Hockenson definitely took advantage of the absence of Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and DJ Chark, and while he remains a mid-level TE1, he could be a sell-high candidate for those who can find someone who inflates his value at the moment at fantasy's thinnest position.

No. 2: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions, 34.22

Goff led a furious Detroit comeback that included 22 fourth-quarter points to finish Sunday’s game with 378 passing yards and four TDs. The memorable performance has combined with a mediocre start to the season for several star QBs to push the Lions signal-caller all the way up to fifth in total points scored at his position on the season. After four weeks it has become clear that Detroit can move the ball but can’t stop anyone, which should lead to additional high-scoring games and keep Goff in the QB1 discussion all season. It’s time for this man to be rostered in more than 53 percent of Yahoo Leagues.

No. 3: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, 32.0

Jacobs ran all over a solid Broncos defense, piling up 144 yards and two TDs on the ground while also catching five balls for 31 yards. The Alabama alum was in freefall during draft season after the Raiders chose not to pick up his fifth-year option, and he opened the campaign with three mediocre performances. Going forward, Jacobs is part of the RB2 discussion and is a sell-high trade candidate if someone in your league overvalues his most recent stat line.

No. 4: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, 31.90

Finally! After opening the season with three disappointing stat lines, Ekeler rewarded those who drafted him in Round 1 by providing 109 total yards and three scores against an overmatched Texans defense. This was the first game of the season in which Ekeler averaged more than three yards per carry, and the Chargers will need to repeat this improved rushing attack for a couple more weeks before we can fully breathe a sigh of relief. But as long as the 27-year-old continues to average six catches per game, he should find ways to be an RB1 most weeks.

No. 5: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks, 31.70

Smith gets the honor of being the unlikeliest name on this list after throwing for 320 yards and two scores while also racking up 49 yards on the ground. And although this was his marquee performance of the young season, Smith has played well enough overall to now squeak inside the top-10 QBs in total points scored this year. Truthfully, anyone who sees the 31-year-old as a potential QB1 going forward is fooling themselves, but he has played well enough to be a streaming option or in superflex leagues.

No. 6: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, 28.60

Sanders embarrassed the Jags defense on Sunday, posting 134 yards on 27 carries and crossing the goal line twice. He was completely dominant in a backfield that used to share touches, as his backups totaled just seven carries between them. We are definitely seeing a trend in Philadelphia, with Sanders getting a major share of the team’s rushes in three consecutive weeks. The 25-year-old was a great trade target a week ago and remains a solid option for those who need to acquire a running back, but the cost probably just went up.

No. 7: Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks, 28.20

Penny did his part in the 93-point clash in Detroit, rushing for 151 yards and two scores on just 17 carries. And although I believe that 26-year-old is a capable runner, I'm definitely looking to trade him this week. Penny has a lengthy injury history and cannot be trusted to stay healthy all season. Also, he could be limited going forward by a mediocre Seattle offense that he taken advantage of two consecutive favorable matchups to post inflated statistics. Finally, Kenneth Walker III received eight carries on Sunday and could gain steam throughout his rookie campaign.

No. 8: Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos, 26.98

After watching Wilson on Sunday, I am shocked that he made this list. The Denver QB mainly grabbed a top-10 spot by virtue of tallying three scores (one on the ground), but his yardage totals were mediocre and he tossed just 25 passes despite trailing late in the game. The jury is definitely still out regarding whether or not Wilson can be effective with his new team, as he has just four TD passes in four games and has thrown for fewer than 240 yards in each of the past three contests. Those who drafted Wilson in standard leagues should continue to keep a QB2 on their roster.

No. 9: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26.30

After a series of unfortunate events (fight, suspension) caused Evans to disappoint fantasy managers the past two weeks, Tom Brady’s WR1 came back with a vengeance and collected eight catches, 103 yards and two TDs on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs continue to deal with injuries among their WR corps, making Evans their only reliable option at the moment. He should continue to perform at an elite level in the coming weeks.

No. 10: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, 26.0

Jefferson started Sunday off right for his fantasy managers by catching 10 passes for 147 yards and scoring his first career rushing touchdown in a win against the Saints in London. This performance was especially impressive when factoring in that the LSU alum spent most of the game shadowed by Saints CB Marshon Lattimore. Jefferson entered Sunday on the heels of two subpar performances but firmly closed any glimpse of a small buy-low window that existed in some leagues last week.

Score big with Verizon's One Unlimited plan on the network America relies on

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 5 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 5 lineups!. New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers (London) Sit: All Giants but Saquon Barkley. Start: Romeo Doubs. The Giants are dealing with a ton of...
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Bold fantasy football predictions: Will Washington receivers command respect in Week 5?

Andy Behrens: You've been waiting patiently for the first big Dalvin Cook week and, hey, great news: Chicago's defense is here to facilitate a monster performance. The Bears rank dead-last in the league against the run, allowing an outrageous 183.3 YPG on the ground. Aaron Jones, Dameon Pierce and Saquon Barkley have feasted against them and Cook is about to become the fourth back in as many weeks to produce a top-12 finish against Chicago.
WASHINGTON, DC
102.5 The Bone

Week 5 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: Can Geno Smith keep elevating Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf?

By almost any efficiency metrics, Geno Smith has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and in fantasy. What a time to be alive. Smith leads the NFL in completion rate over expected and ranks fifth in EPA per dropback. He's played extremely well so far but the biggest difference between Smith and the Seahawks' passing games of old is that Smith is just executing.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
102.5 The Bone

Draymond Green threw a punch at Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle

We finally know what went down during the skirmish between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the Golden State Warriors practice this week. A video obtained and released by TMZ showed Green walking over to Poole during practice and putting his body right in front of Poole, who stood a few feet away on the baseline. Poole then pushed Green away, to which Green then lunged and punched at Poole, pinning him against the wall. Members of the Warriors staff rushed in to separate the two before the video ends.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: 'Just asking for a chance to show my growth'

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, is arguably the most talented free agent remaining on the market. The 32-year-old is five years removed from his reign as the most dominant center in the league when he was governing the paint for the Sacramento Kings. He has since played for New Orleans, Golden State, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Denver. His talent, even to this juncture, has never been in question. But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
102.5 The Bone

NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game If they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 5: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts sit/start tips for Thursday night football

Fantasy football Week 5 kicks off tonight and has the same vibe as last week's TNF. The headliners aren't as prominent, but their performances conflict with expectations. I can't figure out either team. The Colts told us they wanted a balanced offense to win a championship. But Indianapolis is below average in dropback and rushing EPA. And they're third in their division.
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Big-name players to avoid in drafts

The start of the NBA season is rapidly approaching, which means we’re getting into the thick of peak fantasy basketball draft season. Sometimes, it’s the players that you don’t pick that can actually help you win your league. Let’s look at a few big names that might be best left alone while compiling your squad.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Vikings#Chargers#American Football#Te
102.5 The Bone

Odell Beckham Jr.'s recruitment is about to heat up for NFL teams. One already has a significant edge.

For years in the center of the Odell Beckham Jr. universe, Von Miller has been the bellwether. If you wanted to know where Beckham's head was at when things were falling apart with the New York Giants or never really coming together with the Cleveland Browns, the people in Beckham's closest circle usually had the same opinion: They might not know precisely what Beckham was thinking, but there was little doubt who did.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
Verizon
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy