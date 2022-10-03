Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School over the weekend, when she...
Fox11online.com
One person arrested in Kaukauna drug investigation
APPLETON, Wis. – The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) is leading an investigation today in Kaukauna, Outagamie. County, Wis. LWAM is being assisted by the Kaukauna Police Department,. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Appleton Police Department. A residential search was conducted in...
Arrest made in double homicide case in northeast Wisconsin
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide investigation. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Little Suamico Sunday about 9 a.m. The caller said there was a man and woman outside the house who had no pulse and were not breathing.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units
A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI
Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
whby.com
Man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mother wants out of a mental institution
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother wants to be released from a mental institution. Jacob Cayer files for conditional release just two years after he was found to be “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” on two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County Court.
whby.com
WBAY Green Bay
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
seehafernews.com
Couple Arrested in Manitowoc After Stealing from Seven Storage Units
A couple was arrested in Manitowoc yesterday after they allegedly broke into seven storage units. Officers were called to the North Rapids Road Storage Units, located at 55 Albert Drive Tuesday (October 4th) after being contacted by the owner. They supplied surveillance footage that showed a man and woman entering...
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
Green Bay Police search for attempted armed robbery suspect
The Green Bay Police Department is searching for the suspect of an attempted armed robbery, who allegedly shot at a Mobil gas station store clerk during the late evening hours of Monday, October 3.
WBAY Green Bay
seehafernews.com
Attempted Homicide Trial Delayed In Outagamie County
An attempted homicide trial has been delayed in Outagamie County. The delay was requested by prosecutors but it may mean that suspect Michael Miller could be released on a signature bond. Investigators say Miller stabbed the victim in the next last December. He faces one count of Attempted First-Degree Intentional...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
whbl.com
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Hope A. Staab, 25, Fond du Lac, Manufacture/ Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics, Manufacture/ Deliver Amphetamine, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, on each count concurrent, but consecutive to the sentences presently serving, two and one-half (2 1/2) years initial confinement, followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 8) Reimburse Metro Drug Unit $210.00 buy money. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program.
wearegreenbay.com
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
thebrillionnews.com
Man dies in crash involving Reedsville woman
MANITOWOC COUNTY – Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in southern Manitowoc County that took place on Saturday. The early investigation found that 41-year-old Juan Ricard Heredia from New Holstein was standing in the lane of travel on CTH X outside of his 2003 Cadillac CTS. He was struck by a 26-year-old rural Reedsville woman driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 5th OWI in Manitowoc
A man was arrested last Friday for driving under the influence. An officer was parked in the Subway parking lot on Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. when he watched as a Jeep traveling north on South 10th Street, blew through a red light at the intersection with Washington. The officer...
