WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Cape Gazette
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Car fire at Midway
A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Milton moving forward with plans for Chestnut Street four-way stop
Milton Town Council unanimously voted to move forward with design work on a proposed four-way stop at the intersection of Chestnut, Wharton and Atlantic streets. The town’s plan would also include crosswalks and stop bars at the intersection, which has long been identified as problematic, mostly because of sight and visibility issues.
Cape Gazette
Crime Stoppers unveils kiosk at Lewes ferry terminal
Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Delaware River and Bay Authority, unveiled a new informational kiosk Oct. 3 inside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes. It’s the first of many to be placed in areas with good public interaction and in high-crime areas throughout the state, said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Michael Gallagher.
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar
A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
delawaretoday.com
8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities
Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of Mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
Cape Gazette
State park friends thank R&L Liquors
Cape Gazette
Cape state park restaurant sets precedent
Where do the commercialization and building in Sussex County stop?. The answer is nowhere, not even in our most protected areas. A recent article in the Cape Gazette outlined the project by DNREC to build a commercial structure next to the Hawk Watch in Cape Henlopen State Park. It will be open until 10 p.m., serve alcohol and permit live music year-round. Construction is to begin this spring. How could all of this happen without the public knowing about it? This is an environmentally sensitive area where annual bird counts are conducted by local and regional bird clubs. The recreational activity in the park should promote biking, hiking, bird watching and quiet days on the beach, not drinking and driving.
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
WBOC
Delaware Cat Found 16 Years after Vanishing Embarks on Final Journey
ODESSA, Del. (AP) - Ritz the cat’s final journey came last week. The gray tabby who captured our attention in April when he was reunited with his original owners - 16 years after vanishing from his Bear apartment only to be found moments before he was to be put down - passed away in his sleep.
