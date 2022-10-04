ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Bay Net

Cynthia Denise Mattingly

Cynthia Denise Mattingly, 58 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on September 28, 2022 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton. She was born on August 20, 1964 in Maryland to James Mattingly and Hazel Beatrice (Toute) Mattingly. Cynthia was employed by Sam’s Club as a Store Clerk. She was a...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Violet Ann Bailey

Violet Ann Bailey, 82, of Avenue, MD, passed away on October 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side. She was born in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Aloysius Bowles, Sr. and Helen Celeste Latham Bowles. Violet was born and...
AVENUE, MD
Bay Net

John Calvin Sanford

On September 25, 2022, John Calvin Sanford, 76, of Cobb Island, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. John was born on June 5, 1946 to Alvin and Dorothy Switzer Sanford in Washington, DC. After graduating high school, John attended the Prince George’s County Fire Department Career Recruit School in 1968 and began his career as a firefighter. He was passionate about his fire service career and was known as a professional and courageous squad member, often risking his own life to save others.
COBB ISLAND, MD
Bay Net

Ronald William Henrion

Ronald William Henrion, 66, from Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, with his wife Lynn and daughters Angela and Megan by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Ronald was born on March 5, 1956, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Arthur W. Henrion and Maria...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Annapolis, MD
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy

When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Bay Net

Thomas Lloyd Madison, Sr.

Thomas Lloyd “Tom or Tommy” Madison, Sr., 67, of Bushwood, MD passed away on September 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 12, 1955 in Washington D.C. to the late John Francis Madison and Gloria Ann Pilkerton Madison. Tommy moved to St. Mary’s County in...
BUSHWOOD, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Five new bakeries in Montgomery County

There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Orlando Phillips
wnav.com

Site of Your Hometown Station/Capital Gold 236 Admiral Drive Closer to Being Sold

Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development announced last week that the developers have been awarded $3,750,000 million in state and federal tax credits to build on Admiral Drive in Annapolis. The application submitted by the developer Conifer, in partnership with the Interfaith Housing Alliance, received high marks from the state because it “would create intergenerational housing opportunities” in the Baltimore region.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Broadneck High School Student Recognized For Academic Achievement

Broadneck High School sophomore Krystina Lilly has been accepted into the invitation-only National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), an organization focused on honoring exceptional high school scholars for academic achievements and service to their local communities. As a member of this organization, Krystina will gain access to countless scholarship,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
southbmore.com

Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown

Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore

After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
GRASONVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Government Announces Columbus Day Holiday Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in observance of Columbus Day. In addition:. -The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
WALDORF, MD
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

