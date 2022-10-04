Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Related
Bay Net
Cynthia Denise Mattingly
Cynthia Denise Mattingly, 58 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on September 28, 2022 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton. She was born on August 20, 1964 in Maryland to James Mattingly and Hazel Beatrice (Toute) Mattingly. Cynthia was employed by Sam’s Club as a Store Clerk. She was a...
Bay Net
Violet Ann Bailey
Violet Ann Bailey, 82, of Avenue, MD, passed away on October 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side. She was born in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Aloysius Bowles, Sr. and Helen Celeste Latham Bowles. Violet was born and...
Bay Net
John Calvin Sanford
On September 25, 2022, John Calvin Sanford, 76, of Cobb Island, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. John was born on June 5, 1946 to Alvin and Dorothy Switzer Sanford in Washington, DC. After graduating high school, John attended the Prince George’s County Fire Department Career Recruit School in 1968 and began his career as a firefighter. He was passionate about his fire service career and was known as a professional and courageous squad member, often risking his own life to save others.
Bay Net
Ronald William Henrion
Ronald William Henrion, 66, from Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2022, with his wife Lynn and daughters Angela and Megan by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Ronald was born on March 5, 1956, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Arthur W. Henrion and Maria...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
Bay Net
Thomas Lloyd Madison, Sr.
Thomas Lloyd “Tom or Tommy” Madison, Sr., 67, of Bushwood, MD passed away on September 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 12, 1955 in Washington D.C. to the late John Francis Madison and Gloria Ann Pilkerton Madison. Tommy moved to St. Mary’s County in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five new bakeries in Montgomery County
There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
Bay Net
The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Welcomes Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach. October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar which has already brought great...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnav.com
Site of Your Hometown Station/Capital Gold 236 Admiral Drive Closer to Being Sold
Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development announced last week that the developers have been awarded $3,750,000 million in state and federal tax credits to build on Admiral Drive in Annapolis. The application submitted by the developer Conifer, in partnership with the Interfaith Housing Alliance, received high marks from the state because it “would create intergenerational housing opportunities” in the Baltimore region.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland High Schooler Helps Send Smiles To Sick Children In Need
MORGANZA, Md. – Alex Williams, one of the founders of “Sending Smiles”, is a Junior at Chopticon High School. She and her sister Ashley created the nonprofit organization when she was 9, and her sister was 12. What Sending Smiles does is best described by Alex, “We...
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck High School Student Recognized For Academic Achievement
Broadneck High School sophomore Krystina Lilly has been accepted into the invitation-only National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), an organization focused on honoring exceptional high school scholars for academic achievements and service to their local communities. As a member of this organization, Krystina will gain access to countless scholarship,...
southbmore.com
Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown
Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Weekly
The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore
After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan To Visit Charles County Public Library La Plata Branch
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch. As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.
wnav.com
Attention AACPS Parents and Relatives-Graduation Schedules Have Been Release
The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9. Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will...
foxbaltimore.com
The legend of fearless comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The legend of fearless comedy is in Baltimore this weekend and he has a lot on his mind. Grab your tickets and prepare for the "king" himself, DC Curry, who shared more about his show and upcoming projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Calvert County Government Announces Columbus Day Holiday Schedule
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in observance of Columbus Day. In addition:. -The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open...
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
Bay Net
WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0