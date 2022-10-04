Read full article on original website
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday
A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday. Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday. The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's ...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts
Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Sudden Retirement
33-year-old wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Wednesday. He suited up in just two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it quits. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa 'could have died' from concussion; Joe Burrow says head injuries are part of the NFL
Ward, who was captain of Leeds Rhinos before he was forced to retire from rugby league at the age of 27 due to concussions he suffered on the field, said: "We need to sit with the understanding that people are getting really ill, whether that's short-term or long-term." Tagovailoa was...
Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their...
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement
Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
