ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Biggest Financial Promotion in History: SteelEye CEO Comments on Kim Kardashian’s EthereumMax Penalty, Tells SEC to Wake Up to Modern Market Manipulation

June 2021 Promotion by Kardashian has the potential of being viewed by 328 million followers in what many think may have been the “financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history.”. There has been plenty of chatter about the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement action...
CELEBRITIES
The Detroit Free Press

Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal is back on

After a strong two-day rally to start October, the S&P 500 gave up some of its gains on Friday following a mixed U.S. jobs report. The Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, exceeding average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, clearing the path for the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
crowdfundinsider.com

TNS, Blue Ocean Technologies to Expand US Stock Trading Footprint

Global network and Infrastructure-as-a-Service pioneer Transaction Network Services (TNS) announced a partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT), owner and operator of the Blue Ocean ATS, a global alternative trading system (ATS) that “operates from 8pm to 4am EDT.”. Blue Ocean ATS will “leverage TNS’ robust network backbone and dark...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy