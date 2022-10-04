ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Cody Easterday, who perpetrated $244 million 'ghost cattle' fraud, sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

The Central Washington rancher at the center of a nearly $250 million fraud scheme involving cattle that didn't exist was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Tuesday. Cody Easterday, 51, pleaded guilty last year in a so-called "ghost cattle" scam that federal prosecutors called "one of the largest thefts in Washington history." Easterday, who led a massive ranching firm, said a gambling addiction led him to forge invoices for roughly 265,000 cattle to Tyson Foods Inc., and another unnamed company, in an effort to cover expenses from losses sustained trading in commodity futures. His legal team requested a sentence that included three years of probation, including one year of home confinement, but no jail time.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man guilty in Olympic National Park standoff gets probation

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park and causing part of the park to be evacuated during an armed standoff has been sentenced to three years of probation. Caleb Chapman, of Port Angeles, Washington, was sentenced Friday after earlier...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Second WA Senate debate remains unconfirmed; secretary of state debate canceled

A second debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, remains unconfirmed after Murray's campaign did not commit by a Wednesday deadline, the Washington State Debate Coalition said Thursday. And a debate between Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County...
WASHINGTON STATE

