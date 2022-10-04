Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
October solar policy snapshots
Newsom signs bill requiring California utilities to create community solar programs. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2316, which requires large utilities to create community renewable energy programs that pair community solar with storage to help the state overcome clean energy access barriers. The law was supported by a diverse coalition of supporters — including advocates for environmental justice, clean energy, ratepayers, home builders and commercial property owners.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Leeward Renewable Energy starts construction on 100-MW North Carolina solar project
Construction has commenced on Leeward Renewable Energy‘s Oak Trail Solar facility near Moyock, North Carolina. LRE will sell the 100 MW of renewable energy generated at Oak Trail Solar to Verizon Communications under a long-term power purchase agreement. “Verizon is committed to protecting our planet by supporting the production...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure plans 40-MW Minnesota solar project
Allied Solar, a new joint venture between Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) and SolarGen today plan to develop a 40-MW utility-scale solar park on approximately 200 acres of privately-owned land in Alexandria, Minnesota. The proposed project will provide renewable energy to power at least 7,600 homes within the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) territory.
Comments / 0