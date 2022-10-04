ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. could divest its $92B pension fund from fossil fuels. What it means financially and for climate change.

New Jersey would join a growing list of states to divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies if a long-stalled bill crosses the finish line in Trenton this fall. The legislation (A1733), now in its fourth iteration after it was first introduced in 2017, has gained new momentum in recent weeks as the fight against climate change intensifies nationwide. It will be considered Thursday by the state Senate’s environment committee.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Propelify 2022 proves to be ‘better together’ as entrepreneurs and innovators give license to think differently and make impact

The overall theme of this year’s 2022 Propelify Innovation Festival in Hoboken was “Better together.” And, for Aaron Price, Propelify founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO, that innovation gives one a license to think differently and make an impact. Anyone who is an entrepreneur or an innovator, or if they are just ambitious, know that means collaborating in one way shape or form.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Business
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Industry
roi-nj.com

SHCCNJ named best large Hispanic business chamber in country

The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey has long been helping and assisting the Hispanic business community in the state. On Tuesday night in Phoenix, it received national recognition for its efforts. The chamber was honored as the Best Large Chamber of the Year at the 2022 United...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

NAI Hanson’s 3Q Industrial Report: Record-high pricing and low vacancies across market

NAI James E. Hanson recently released its 3Q 2022 Industrial Report detailing leasing and sales data for key industrial submarkets. Not surprising, findings showed northern and central New Jersey’s industrial market remained strong through the third quarter. Led by unwavering demand for well-located and easily accessible warehouses and distribution...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Energy Efficiency#Green Energy#Solar Energy#Green Economy#Business Industry#Linus Business
roi-nj.com

Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning

Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey Globe

Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee

Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Goins, executive director of Salem Health & Wellness Foundation, announces retirement; DiLorenzo assumes role

After 19-years of dedicated service to Salem County residents, Brenda Goins, executive director of Salem Health Wellness Foundation, has announced her retirement and, as of this week, Paul DiLorenzo has assumed the role. Under Goins’ leadership, the foundation has expanded its areas of interest to include the matching gift program;...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper Foundation raises record $3.5M at 12th Annual Red Hot Gala

The Cooper Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cooper University Health Care, raised a record $3.5 million at its 12th Annual Red Hot Gala, held Sept. 30 at the TRIAD1828 CENTRE on the Camden waterfront. This was the largest amount ever raised at a single charity event in the history of...
CAMDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Worldwide web: N.J. firms are hiring accounting workers all around globe, keeping costs and more in mind

Tax season or not, it’s more likely than ever that your accounting firm has people working around the clock … because they’re hiring accountants in every time zone. The largest firms have done it for years, and only more so during the pandemic. Midsized and smaller New Jersey accounting firms have been joining in as well, and, by the day, are inking more outsourcing agreements in India, South Africa and other parts of the world map.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Vantage Commercial announces successful lease at Millside Plaza

Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Friday announced it leased a former Panera space to ANISE Vietnamese Cuisine in Millside Plaza in Delran. Mike Gries, adviser, and Corinne Giletto, director of client services, represented ANISE in the transaction. The Vietnamese cuisine restaurant joins a roster of strong national co-tenants in the...
DELRAN, NJ

