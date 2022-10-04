Read full article on original website
N.J. could divest its $92B pension fund from fossil fuels. What it means financially and for climate change.
New Jersey would join a growing list of states to divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies if a long-stalled bill crosses the finish line in Trenton this fall. The legislation (A1733), now in its fourth iteration after it was first introduced in 2017, has gained new momentum in recent weeks as the fight against climate change intensifies nationwide. It will be considered Thursday by the state Senate’s environment committee.
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday
The bill would require the state's pension fund to divest from all fossil fuel companies within two years. The post N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Propelify 2022 proves to be ‘better together’ as entrepreneurs and innovators give license to think differently and make impact
The overall theme of this year’s 2022 Propelify Innovation Festival in Hoboken was “Better together.” And, for Aaron Price, Propelify founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO, that innovation gives one a license to think differently and make an impact. Anyone who is an entrepreneur or an innovator, or if they are just ambitious, know that means collaborating in one way shape or form.
Annual report: NJCC deployed $35M in financing, helped create/retain 563 housing units
New Jersey Community Capital deployed $35 million in financing, created or retained 563 housing units and invested $2.5 million in community or commercial real estate space — all in 2021, according to its annual report, which was released Thursday. NJCC, the state’s largest community development financial institution, had all...
Conner Strong & Buckelew lands on 2022 ‘Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America’
Conner Strong & Buckelew is the only New Jersey-headquartered company to have landed a spot on Healthiest Employers‘ annual Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award list. It came in at No. 92 on the list. The Camden-based insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, along with each company on...
SHCCNJ named best large Hispanic business chamber in country
The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey has long been helping and assisting the Hispanic business community in the state. On Tuesday night in Phoenix, it received national recognition for its efforts. The chamber was honored as the Best Large Chamber of the Year at the 2022 United...
NAI Hanson’s 3Q Industrial Report: Record-high pricing and low vacancies across market
NAI James E. Hanson recently released its 3Q 2022 Industrial Report detailing leasing and sales data for key industrial submarkets. Not surprising, findings showed northern and central New Jersey’s industrial market remained strong through the third quarter. Led by unwavering demand for well-located and easily accessible warehouses and distribution...
Funding for corporate tax credit auction for Innovation Evergreen Fund increased to $50 million – after heavy interest
The Murphy administration and the N.J. Economic Development Authority have high expectations for the Innovation Evergreen Fund – an effort they say could be a game-changer for the process of nurturing startups in the innovation economy. So far, it appears those expectations are warranted. On Tuesday afternoon, the EDA...
Two more NJ Pathways industry collaboratives gather for team-building and best practice sharing
About 80 leaders in the health services industry participated this week in the in-person “New Jersey Pathways to Career Opportunities: Health Services Collaborative Meeting” at the Moses Center at Bergen Community College in Paramus, which was organized by the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, according to a Thursday announcement.
Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning
Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
Low turnout as NJ voters approve borrowing $600M for school projects
Nine of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with results from two elections not yet reported. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
Goins, executive director of Salem Health & Wellness Foundation, announces retirement; DiLorenzo assumes role
After 19-years of dedicated service to Salem County residents, Brenda Goins, executive director of Salem Health Wellness Foundation, has announced her retirement and, as of this week, Paul DiLorenzo has assumed the role. Under Goins’ leadership, the foundation has expanded its areas of interest to include the matching gift program;...
Cooper Foundation raises record $3.5M at 12th Annual Red Hot Gala
The Cooper Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cooper University Health Care, raised a record $3.5 million at its 12th Annual Red Hot Gala, held Sept. 30 at the TRIAD1828 CENTRE on the Camden waterfront. This was the largest amount ever raised at a single charity event in the history of...
Newark council votes to invest $2M in fund aimed at helping Black, Hispanic businesses
The New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund, a unique investment fund that Newark started in an attempt to reduce the wealth, health and social disparities that exist with Black and Latinx communities, got a big boost this week when the Newark municipal council voted Wednesday to invest $2 million.
Worldwide web: N.J. firms are hiring accounting workers all around globe, keeping costs and more in mind
Tax season or not, it’s more likely than ever that your accounting firm has people working around the clock … because they’re hiring accountants in every time zone. The largest firms have done it for years, and only more so during the pandemic. Midsized and smaller New Jersey accounting firms have been joining in as well, and, by the day, are inking more outsourcing agreements in India, South Africa and other parts of the world map.
LETS go: Statewide Hispanic Chamber program, backed by Wells Fargo, helps Latinas succeed in business
Paula Guevara already was familiar with the stress and strain that comes with starting her own business. Guevara, the co-founder and owner of Paradise Flowers Distribution in South River, seemingly had seen it all while building the company into a $2.5 million business the past 15 years. Then, she got...
Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Vantage Commercial announces successful lease at Millside Plaza
Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Friday announced it leased a former Panera space to ANISE Vietnamese Cuisine in Millside Plaza in Delran. Mike Gries, adviser, and Corinne Giletto, director of client services, represented ANISE in the transaction. The Vietnamese cuisine restaurant joins a roster of strong national co-tenants in the...
