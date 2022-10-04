Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing man with Schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Allen Roscoe, 64, of Detroit, was last seen on September 20 at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone in Detroit when he left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
Family of mentally-ill man killed by Detroit police will sue
(CBS DETROIT) --The family of a mentally-ill man who was killed by Detroit police plans to file a lawsuit against the department and the five officers who shot at him. The officers fired a total of 38 rounds early Sunday morning after they say Porter Burks charged at them with a knife. The family's attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, says police knew Burks was experiencing a mental health crisis and called it an "execution" -- by "firing squad."Burks' family hopes this lawsuit will bring change. "The police think that they can kill people like Porter with impunity and get away with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 years ago today: Woman’s torso found in garbage bag after being run over by fire truck in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman’s torso was found in a black, plastic garbage bag after being run over by a fire truck in Detroit 10 years ago. The torso was found on Oct. 6, 2012. The bag had been duct-taped shut. There was a black sports bra on the...
'A total loss': Homeowner manages to escape burning home in only his boxers on Detroit's east side
A homeowner in Detroit fled his house just in time Wednesday morning as a large fire completely consumed the structure and left him out in the cold in only his underwear.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
Abandoned, burned elementary school in Detroit due to be demolished on Friday
It’s almost demo day for a former elementary school in southwest Detroit after it caught fire twice in the two months since it was shuttered.
1 man found fatally shot inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
wrtv.com
Suspect in custody following fatal hotel shooting, standoff near Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say after an hours-long standoff, a man who contained himself inside a Hampton Inn in Dearborn following a fatal shooting has surrendered to police. Dearborn police say the victim was a clerk who had a confrontation with the man over his bill. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
thevarsitynews.net
19401 Lyndon St
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DPD: suspect robbed 2 Family Dollar stores on Detroit's west side in the span of 24 hours, grabbed cashier by apron
Detroit police are searching for a man who they believed robbed dollar stores at gunpoint two days in a row last week on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for suspect who stole Honda CR-V from Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect responsible for stealing a Honda CR-V from a Detroit gas station. According to police, the silver Honda CR-V was stolen at a gas station on the 9000 block of Gratiot Avenue. The incident occurred on Sept. 18. Anyone with any information...
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man
DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
