Detroit police searching for missing man with Schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Allen Roscoe, 64, of Detroit, was last seen on September 20 at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone in Detroit when he left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
Family of mentally-ill man killed by Detroit police will sue

(CBS DETROIT) --The family of a mentally-ill man who was killed by Detroit police plans to file a lawsuit against the department and the five officers who shot at him. The officers fired a total of 38 rounds early Sunday morning after they say Porter Burks charged at them with a knife. The family's attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, says police knew Burks was experiencing a mental health crisis and called it an "execution" -- by "firing squad."Burks' family hopes this lawsuit will bring change. "The police think that they can kill people like Porter with impunity and get away with...
Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song

Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
19401 Lyndon St

**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man

DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
